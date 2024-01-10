Foods that boost energy and combat fatigue

Have you been surviving on just four hours of sleep, attempting to keep up with your hectic schedule while fueling your body with caffeinated drinks? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, fatigue is described as ‘weariness or exhaustion from labor, exertion, or stress.’ Although we often turn to coffee and crave sugary drinks and foods to boost energy, they are the opposite of what your body needs for fuel. Fresh produce and whole grains are essential to provide your body with the energy it requires to navigate daily work and personal obligations. Here is how you can combat fatigue.

Watermelon

Watermelons, consisting of 92% water, are an excellent source of hydration. Dehydration can lead to fatigue and increased drowsiness. The presence of Vitamin A and C in watermelons aids in blood circulation. Rehydration salts like magnesium, sodium, and calcium, along with Vitamin A, help keep muscle soreness at bay.

Incorporate a Handful of Nuts Every Day

Traditionally, our grandmothers and mothers recommended having a handful of nuts every morning. Nuts like almonds and walnuts or seeds such as chia seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, and even raisins can provide your body with a quick energy boost when you feel exhausted. They contain magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids, potent antioxidants that can combat fatigue.

Fresh Produce

The magic of fresh leafy veggies, fruits, and lean proteins is well-known. Options abound, including kale, avocado, citrus fruits, berries, or fish. Freshly procured produce sustains your body by providing necessary nutrients, boosting metabolism, and helping you stave off fatigue and stress. Food also plays a significant role in determining your sleep quality; therefore, consult your nutritionist to figure out what to incorporate into your daily meals to keep you energized throughout the day.

Eggs

Depending on the size, one boiled egg contains almost 5 to 7g of protein, enough to give you a quick energy boost. With Vitamin D, iron, folate, thiamine, and other nutrients that convert to sustainable energy, eggs can be a quick fix anytime, anywhere.

Bananas

Although we have emphasized fresh produce, bananas deserve special mention. Rich in potassium and three natural sugars, bananas provide an instant energy boost. Have them as part of your breakfast, with your smoothie bowl, or after an intense workout.

If you consistently feel low on energy and struggle to get through your day, even with simple tasks, don’t simply attribute it to stress and work exhaustion. Make sure to consult a medical practitioner.

