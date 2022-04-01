Enjoy the recipe of Eggless Honey cake

We all like to eat cake and honey both but partly. If we ask have you ever tried cake made with honey then the answer which most of you will give will be no? And we are even sure that there might be some who would have never listened to the name-‘Honey cake.’ So, here we are with a new recipe for Eggless Honey cake which you will surely love, especially your children.
Recipe for Eggless Honey cake
INGREDIENTS
For The Cake
- All-Purpose Flour / Maida – 2 1/4 cups / 300 gm
- Baking Powder – 1 tbs
- Butter – 1/4 cup / 50 gm
- Sweetened Condensed Milk – 400 gm/ 1 tin
- Vanilla Extract – 1 tsp
- Curd / Yogurt – 1/4 cup / 50 ml
- Milk -1 cup / 200 ml
For The Syrup
- Sugar – 1/2 cup / 100 gm
- Water – 1/2 cup / 100 gm
- Pineapple Essence – 1/2 tsp
- Jam – 200 gm
- Coconut Flakes
INSTRUCTIONS
-
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
-
In a bowl mix together flour and baking powder.
-
In another bowl cream together butter, vanilla and condensed milk and beat until creamy.
-
Add curd and beat well.
-
Now using a spatula, mix 1/3 of the milk into the butter mixture.
-
Add1/2 the flour and whisk until combined.
-
Repeat the process once and then finish off with the remaining batch of milk.
-
Pour into a greased and lined 8″ square tin.
-
Bake for 30 – 35 minutes in the preheated oven.
-
Once a toothpick inserted comes out clean, remove the cake to a wire rack.
-
Loosen the sides using a knife.
-
Flip it onto a wire rack, remove the lining paper and allow it to cool completely.
-
While the cake is baking, you need to make the syrup.
-
Mix together sugar and water and bring it to a boil.
-
Once the sugar is melted and the syrup starts boiling, remove it from the flame and add the essence.
-
Mix well and set aside to cool.
-
Once the cake is cool, place it on a tray and trim the top with a serrated knife.
-
Pour the syrup and soak the cake.
-
Mix jam with a spoon until it is soft and smooth.
-
Add it on top of the cake and spread it with a spatula.
-
Sprinkle coconut flakes evenly on top.
-
Trim the sides of the cake and slice it into even pieces.