Enjoy the recipe of Eggless Honey cake

We all like to eat cake and honey both but partly. If we ask have you ever tried cake made with honey then the answer which most of you will give will be no? And we are even sure that there might be some who would have never listened to the name-‘Honey cake.’ So, here we are with a new recipe for Eggless Honey cake which you will surely love, especially your children.

Recipe for Eggless Honey cake

INGREDIENTS For The Cake All-Purpose Flour / Maida – 2 1/4 cups / 300 gm

Baking Powder – 1 tbs

Butter – 1/4 cup / 50 gm

Sweetened Condensed Milk – 400 gm/ 1 tin

Vanilla Extract – 1 tsp

Curd / Yogurt – 1/4 cup / 50 ml

Milk -1 cup / 200 ml For The Syrup Sugar – 1/2 cup / 100 gm

Water – 1/2 cup / 100 gm

Pineapple Essence – 1/2 tsp

Jam – 200 gm

Coconut Flakes