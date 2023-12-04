Cookie ideas for a delightful National Cookie Day celebration

The aroma of freshly baked treats, the decadent oozing chocolate, and the sweetness of sprinkles, powdered sugar, and icing—cookies have always been and will continue to be a crowd-pleaser. Cookie cravings don’t politely knock at the door; rather, they barge in unannounced. Whether you’re in the mood for an elaborate cookie idea to bring out your inner baker or something simpler and lazier, like a no-bake version, cookies are versatile and can be crafted with just a few everyday ingredients. On this National Cookie Day, celebrated annually on December 4, we’ve compiled a list of easy cookie ideas for a swift cookie fix.

Cocoa Oatmeal No-Bake Cookies

These on-the-go cookies are the perfect blend of chewy and sweet. For this recipe, all you’ll need are milk, cocoa powder, butter, oats, chocolate chips, and vanilla essence. You can even enhance the flavor with a dollop of peanut butter.

Lemon Shortbread Cookies

Buttery shortbread cookies with a thick, refreshing lemon glaze are perfect for your tea-time snack or that 3 am craving. Made with minimal ingredients, including sugar, lemon zest and juice, flour, generous amounts of butter, thyme, and sea salt, these cookies strike the ideal balance between sweet and tangy.

Mug Cookie

While mug cakes have been trending, mug cookies are ready to steal the spotlight. No need for elaborate pans, mixing bowls, or cookie cutters—just preheat your microwave and enjoy gooey cookies in a mug within seconds. Add a dollop of Nutella or peanut butter for that extra richness.

Martina Cookies

Expecting guests in a few hours? Martina cookies are perfect shortbread, buttery delights to serve with coffee, tea, or hot chocolate to beat the winter blues. Dip half of the cookies in melted chocolate or Nutella, top with nuts and sprinkles, and savor the delightful combination.

Thumbprint Cookies

Named for the small indentation at the cookie’s center, thumbprint cookies can be filled with jams, icing, sprinkles, melted chocolate, or peanut butter—the options are endless.

Indulge your inner child and whip up these fuss-free cookies to satisfy your cookie cravings perfectly. Wish you a very happy National cookie day.