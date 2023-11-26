Celebrate International Cake Day with these delightful cake recipes

When it comes to cake, no one needs a reason to indulge in this delightful dessert. Whether celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, or festivities, cake has always been an integral part of our lives, making every celebration a lot sweeter. On this International Cake Day, observed annually on November 26th, we have compiled a list of the simplest yet most delightful cake recipes for you to try your hand at. So, whether you are a baking expert or just starting out, these cakes will be worth the effort.

Upside-down Pineapple Cake

This cake is a perfect choice for someone venturing into baking. A classic, the flavors of caramelized pineapple are bound to leave you craving more.

Classic Cheesecake

An amalgamation of just a few ingredients, and another classic, you can top it off with almost anything, be it berries, Nutella, chocolate, Biscoff, peanut butter, key lime, strawberry, and so much more. This creamy and flavorful bliss is perhaps the easiest one to make.

Carrot Cake

With winter almost knocking at the door, we Indians have our very own ‘desi’ carrot desserts, including gajar halwa and carrot barfi; however, carrot cakes are no less delicious. It is tender and moist, and with a simple frosting, it will elevate your dessert experience.

Tres Leches Cake

While you will find food influencers boasting about this cake after Alia Bhatt’s viral video, Tres Leches is a flavor-packed combination of all things good. This vanilla sponge cake is soaked in three milk mixtures: evaporated, condensed, and whole milk. You can top it off with berries for that extra sweet and tangy taste. Apart from the classic Tres Leches, try out the coffee Tres Leches version; guaranteed, it will soon be your new favorite.

Coconut Cake

Super moist and extremely easy to bake, this cake’s main ingredients are coconut extract, coconut milk, coconut flakes, egg whites, and flour. Top it off with some whipped frosting and grated coconut flake, the perfect festive binge.

Lemon Bundt Cake

Full of enticing and fresh lemon flavors with the addition of lemon zest, this cake is moist, flavorful, and the easiest one you can bake. Top it off with lemon glaze, and your lemon bundt cake will be the star highlight of any party or gathering.

Strawberry Dark Chocolate Cake

The combination of strawberry and chocolate is decadent in itself, but what if you could bundle it up inside a cake? Pure heaven! Layered with strawberry buttercream, fresh strawberries, and chocolate ganache, having one slice of this would not be enough.

Try out these delightful cakes and add them to your culinary journal to impress your family and guests on international cake day.