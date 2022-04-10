The summer is here and the sun is getting hotter with time. And as the heat is increasing we are always having a desire to eat something cool and chill. So, no need to worry because today we have a superb recipe for you that will make you relaxed and help you to beat this heat- ‘Chocolate Kulfi’. All you need to do is read till the end to learn this easy Chocolate Kulfi recipe.
Beat the heat with this easy Chocolate Kulfi recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups of milk
- 1 cup cream/malai
- 2 tbsp milk powder
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup chocolate chip
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS
-
firstly, in a large Kadai pour 3 cups milk, 1 cup cream, and 2 tbsp milk powder.
-
stir well making sure everything is well combined without leaving any lumps.
-
now keeping the flame on medium boil the milk.
-
stir occasionally, and boil on medium flame.
-
simmer for 10 minutes, or until the milk thickens.
-
cook until the milk reduces to a quarter and turns creamy.
-
now add ¼ cup sugar and stir continuously.
-
continue to cook until the milk turns creamy.
-
turn off the flame and add ¼ cup chocolate chip and mix well.
-
stir until the chocolate chip dissolves completely.
-
also, add 1 tsp vanilla extract and give a final mix.
-
now pour the kulfi mixture into the kulfi mold and close the lid.
-
freeze for 8 hours or until it sets completely.
-
now insert an ice cream stick and unmould slowly.
-
finally, garnish with some nuts, and chocolate sauce, and enjoy chocolate kulfi.