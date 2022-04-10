The summer is here and the sun is getting hotter with time. And as the heat is increasing we are always having a desire to eat something cool and chill. So, no need to worry because today we have a superb recipe for you that will make you relaxed and help you to beat this heat- ‘Chocolate Kulfi’. All you need to do is read till the end to learn this easy Chocolate Kulfi recipe.

Beat the heat with this easy Chocolate Kulfi recipe

INGREDIENTS