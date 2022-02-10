Are your feet smelling? Try these treatments to fight with it

Smelly feet, known as bromodosis, is a common problem that is embarrassing for you and those around you. Foot odor is mainly caused by sweat and shoes.

The feet and hands have more sweat glands than most other regions of the body, so controlling foot sweat can be a daunting task. But by focusing on your feet and your shoes, you can obtain odor-free feet. If you have diabetes, neuropathy, or poor circulation, talk to your healthcare provider and try these home remedies.

Saltwater therapy

Salt helps de-moisturize the skin and keep sweat under control. This helps reducing the amount of bacteria from your feet. Take a tub or large bowl filled with some warm water and dissolve half to one cup of kosher salt. Soak your feet for about 20 minutes every day.

Vinegar bath

In order to create an inhospitable environment for odor-causing bacteria, start bathing your feet in vinegar, known to have a drying effect. This helps reduce excess sweat, thereby reducing bacteria. Mix one part vinegar with two parts water in a tub or large bowl. Soak your feet for 30 minutes once a day for a week.

Tea party

The acid in the tea helps close pores, reducing the amount of sweat. Besides, it also acts as a natural antibiotic, killing the bad bacteria. Add two black tea bags to one large cup of water and boil the same for about 15 minutes. Add four cups of cool water and then pour the solution into a tub. Once a week, soak your feet into the solution.

Lavender treat

Lavender oil not only smells good but also helps kill the odor causing bacteria due to its anti fungal properties. Take a tub filled with some warm water and put a few drops of lavender essential oil. Soak your feet in it, twice a day, for a good 15-20 minutes.

Baking soda and citrus soak

Baking soda helps control odor, kills bacteria and softens your feet. Lemon, on the other hand, is an astringent that helps keep a check on excessive sweating and acts as a natural scent. Mix about one-fourth cup of baking soda with some warm water in a tub. Squeeze one lemon into the solution and soak your feet for about 15-20 minutes. Dry your feet completely using a clean towel.