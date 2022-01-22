Fed up of your snoring habit! Then eat these amazing foods

Almost everyone snores at times. We don’t’ even realize making those loud, rattling noises in our deep sleep.

Snoring is very common and is not a disease, but can be embarrassing for some. Snoring sometimes can be due to obesity, diet, oral issues, sleep deprivation, and sleep apnea.

According to statistics from the National Sleep Foundation, around 1 in 3 men and 1 in 4 women snore every night. Snoring can be caused due to several reasons and being overweight is one of them. If you are a mild and occasional snorer, then it is not a problem. But snoring, combined with extended breathing stoppages is mostly associated with cardiovascular disease risk and requires immediate medical attention.

Sleep apnea is another condition that leads to snoring. Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder in which the breathing of a person repeatedly stops and starts. If you are a snorer and feel tired even after having a full night’s sleep, then you might be suffering from sleep apnea. According to data, more than 100 million people suffer from sleep apnea globally. Out of which more than 80% of the people remain undiagnosed.

The best way to stop snoring is simply to add some foods to your diet. Here are some foods you should either eat or avoid to treat snoring. Scroll down to know more about them:

Ginger and honey tea

Ginger is the most common household item. It is a superfood that can cure almost anything – from an upset stomach, weight loss, heart problems to common cough and cold. Ginger acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent and increases saliva secretion, which soothes the throat and provides relief from snoring. Drinking ginger and honey tea twice a day is perfect to get rid of the problem of snoring.

Garlic, onion, and horseradish

Having strong aromatic foods like garlic, onion and horseradish prevent drying of the nose and reduce congestion. A study also claims that these food products also decrease swelling in the tonsils and prevent sleep apnea. You can either chew the garlic/onion/horseradish before going to bed if you do not care about the smell or can even add it to your dinner.

Soy Milk

Soy milk should replace other kinds of dairy milk as they produce mucus and can also cause allergies to people with lactose intolerance.

Pineapple

This fruit is a natural decongestant and stops the nose and throat to flare up. Pineapple is also easy to digest, so can be fearlessly eaten at night after dinner.

Tea

A nice, warm cup of tea will help you relax while it will work its way to open a blocked nose and throat. But make sure you don’t drink too much or too strong tea at night, as the caffeine present in it may hamper your sleep.

Extra virgin olive oil

Sipping some extra virgin olive oil before going to bed can also smoothen up the airways. It also prevents the throat muscles from blocking the throat when you sleep.

Fish

Fish is a great substitute for red meat, which is known to cause snoring. Red meat has inflammatory properties that can irritate the throat and make it swell while fish on the other hand is full of good fatty acids that can reduce inflammation in the body.

Making some changes in your lifestyle and diet will go a long way in thwarting that bugging snoring problem for good. But, if your problem persists with severity, it is best to seek a specialist’s intervention.