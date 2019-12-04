Radhika Apte is one of the most talented stars in the Bollywood film industry. The actress is known for breaking the conventional rules with her unconditional choice of roles. She keeps experimenting in everything, be it films or her fashion choices. The diva has an impeccable taste, owns and wears the most stylish silhouettes. According to her, Black is not a colour, it is a feeling.

Here is a list of 5 outfits from Radhika’s wardrobe where she is slaying it in black!

If you are all about glitz, glamour, and shine then this sheer dress is an absolute love. The black dress donned by Radhika just got sexier and all the credit goes to her, who is dazzling in this gown.

The next look on our list is this high fashion intermingled layered deep-neck dress that Radhika carried at a recent event. This outfit gives a very otherworldly, edgy, intergalactic vibe.

The weekend party-maker dress is sure to turn heads around. This aesthetic little black dress is a show-stopper piece. Full points to Radhika for sporting such a cheery and happy-go-lucky black dress to hit the party lane.

Who are we kidding, its all about the cleavage and structured shoulders! The sexy skin show is haute couture any day. This smart and shimmery blazer dress just got alluring when Radhika graced it.

Even though it might be mainstream fashion but a corset black outfit never goes out of fashion. Minimalistic jewellery and bold red lips sure make this outfit of Radhika a must-have piece. Kudos to her for perfecting the look.

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in Andhadhun and will be seen essaying the role of a spy in Apple Tv’s upcoming project titled Shantaram. Along with this, Radhika will also star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai. The actress has already completed the Lucknow schedule of the film and fans are looking forward to getting bowled over her exemplary performance.