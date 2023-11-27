Radhika Apte Talks About Her Cameo in ‘Merry Christmas’

Celebrated actress Radhika Apte is set to make a captivating cameo appearance in the much-anticipated thriller, “Merry Christmas,” featuring the dynamic duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. In an exclusive revelation, Apte recently shed light on the motivation behind her special appearance in the film, offering fans a glimpse into the camaraderie that fuels her collaborations with director Sriram Raghavan.

During an engaging conversation, Radhika Apte unveiled that her cameo in “Merry Christmas” is a testament to her unwavering bond with Sriram Raghavan. The talented actress, known for her roles in critically acclaimed films like “Badlapur” and “Andhadhun,” affirmed her commitment to always be a part of Raghavan’s cinematic ventures, even if it means gracing the screen for just a single scene.

“I’ll always be a part of Sriram’s films even if it’s for a scene,” expressed Apte, underlining the depth of their professional and personal connection. She reminisced about the enjoyable moments on set, emphasizing that the shooting experience for “Merry Christmas” was a delightful two-night affair.

Advertisement

Apte’s loyalty to Sriram extends beyond the confines of the film set, with the actress expressing her readiness to support the director whenever he calls. Their enduring friendship, forged through collaborations on multiple projects, is a testament to the mutual respect and admiration they share.

Not only does Radhika Apte reserve such unwavering support for Sriram Raghavan, but she also extends a similar sentiment to other close friends in the industry, citing her willingness to stand by the likes of Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

In the same engaging conversation, Apte didn’t shy away from expressing her admiration for the lead star of “Merry Christmas,” Vijay Sethupathi. Having witnessed his prowess in films like “Vikram Vedha,” the actress showered praise on Sethupathi, describing him as “fantastic” with an incredible on-screen presence. Apte further commended the actor, appreciating not just his acting skills but also acknowledging his genuine and amiable personality.

As the audience eagerly awaits the release of “Merry Christmas,” Radhika Apte’s revelation adds an extra layer of excitement, promising a memorable cinematic experience driven by genuine friendships and a shared passion for storytelling.