Non-Boring Ways to Style Your Basic White Shirt

While blue jeans and a white shirt have long been a classic outfit choice, there are more ways to experiment with your crisp white shirt. A classic white shirt is like a blank canvas. Sometimes all you need is the canvas – immersed in its simplicity, and sometimes you want to paint your story on it. From accessories to trusted separates, here’s how you can style your shirt in multiple ways.

With a Leather Pleated Skirt

If this look had a name, it would be Carrie Bradshaw. Because how else will you describe an outfit combination that suggests wearing a poplin shirt with a leather pleated skirt from the 90s grunge era?

Add some color to the monochromatic look by slipping into a pair of bright slingback kitten heels (or any heels, really). To complete the look, throw on a shiny purse featuring macro sequins or a Payette pattern for some good old glamour. If you’re wondering about an occasion to sport this look, the answer is everywhere!

With Bicycle Shorts

Kendall, Hailey, and a group of other supers have made bicycle shorts a mainstay in their off-duty street style. They are flexing their slender, model legs in these shorts and are inspiring us to do the same. For a casual yet supermodel-chic look, we’re pairing our crisp white shirts with these shorts which are having a moment right now.

Accessorize with an XXL tote or a hobo, or any oversized bag that is perfectly useful for a grocery haul or packing overnight essentials. Throwback shoes like the chunky Spice Girls-inspired sneakers or platform sandals will look great. For some bling, turn toward a pair of rhinestones-encrusted earrings like these.

As an Overshirt

Somewhere out on the Internet, there are pictures of Gigi Hadid in an all-white outfit – white flared leg pants worn with matching oversize white shirt-jacket hybrid – that has inspired this.

For a look that can be worn to a brunch, a vacation, and everything in between, use your poplin shirt as an overshirt by rolling up its sleeves. A silk bralette or a ribbed crop top with flared leg pants is great for some midriff flashing. Some pointy sandals and chain-link jewelry will inject glamour into the look, while a raffia handbag will lend it that much-needed vacation vibe.