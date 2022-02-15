New York Fashion Week: Sustainable collection by Indian students gain applause

It was a proud moment for India when the students of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) in collaboration with London School of Trends (LST) presented a sustainable and fashion-forward collection called “Indian Fashion Trunk” at the 7th season of the recently concluded New York Fashion Week held at Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA.

With sustainability being the need of the hour and staying considerate towards the environment is crucial, students have consciously sourced, manufactured and designed clothes using ethical fabrics, repurposed materials, ensuring zero wastage.

The designs were based on the ‘Craftsmanship of the Future’. To capture the spirit of India with students coming from diverse backgrounds, they were focused on fall-winter trends for the 2022 season.

Amidst plethora of versatile creation of fashion legends, 52 pieces curated by the INIFD were displayed on the runway. This opportune event saw a clique of celebrities adorning the fashion week with their presence.

It depicted the rich culture, indigenous craftsmanship, art, design, originality, textiles from different states of India. The vibrant colors with rich deep hues and fabrics are one-of-a-kind which highlighted the craftsmanship that makes India a powerhouse source for fashion.

Talking about it, Anil Khosla, CEO, INIFD, said, “We are elated to be able to support talented and foresighted creative minds and enable them to represent the country at a global platform such as the renowned New York Fashion Week. With the objective of providing world class mentorship and guidance to nurture the talent pool to become the fashion moguls of the future, we are continuously investing in the journey of the students pursuing fashion with grit and passion”

Sunny Somra, Director, London School of Trends, said, “Our objective with this association is to pave the way for the bright future of fashion students and consolidate their foundation as they witness the extraordinary possibilities at every point of their career in fashion.”