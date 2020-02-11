Weddings are no less than a festival in India. Everyone loves to dance and make merry in the joyous days of celebrations. Be it a close relative or a friend’s wedding, dressing up plays a major role. From outfit to hair and makeup, jewellery to footwear, everything has to be on point when it comes to a wedding outfit. The choices are endless and planning a wedding outfit can get overwhelming. Don’t you worry, because we’ve got your back as we present to you a curated list of outfit ideas that you can try this wedding season and become the star of the party, of course after the bride, that is!

Floor-length Anarkali

We all love an Anarkali suit. But a floor-length Anarkali has its own charm. This is one outfit that suits all body types and can be seen in everyone’s wardrobe. For a busier function, you can amp up with a heavier design and intricate embroidery. But if it’s a distant wedding or a smaller pre-wedding ceremony something sophisticated like floor-length Anarkali looks amazing.

Dhoti pants

Dhoti is another traditional piece that looks great with almost everything. From crop tops to Kurtis you can pair a dhoti with anything and everything. A modern twist to a traditional version of the dhoti is dhoti pants. They are fuss-free and easy to manage. This blue mono-toned outfit is great for a Haldi ceremony. White aesthetic embroidery adds minimal and intricate detailing to the Kurti.

Banarasi lehenga

These lehengas are everywhere! They are light and look rich and traditional. If you are someone who believes in trying out different looks, opting for traditional Banarasi lehenga for your wedding or other functions could be a great idea.

Asymmetric kurtas paired with palazzo pants

The asymmetrical kurtas especially the bright ones tend to provide the wearer with a very elegant and sophisticated look. The asymmetrical Kurtis can be paired up either with the printed or the solid colour palazzo pants as well. The silhouette of the asymmetrical pattern with the flared palazzo pants tends to enhance the figure of the wearer and provides volume to the bottom portion of the outfit.

Front slit kurta with palazzo pants

The front slit kurta is one of the latest kurta designs which have become a huge hit. It is always advisable to pair the front slit kurtas with contrast colour palazzo pants. If you are someone who is planning to opt for a sleek and simple look then just go for a wide palazzo pant and a simple front slit kurta in solid colour. Complete your look by adding pump heels and some funky pieces of accessories.

Short Kurti with palazzo pants

Along with right corroboration & fabric, this short Kurti can bring a twist to your look that can be paired off with palazzo pants. This short Kurti with palazzo suits well from young to middle age women having triangle-shaped and hourglass body type. Style your short Kurti with flared palazzo pants at any pre-wedding functions or small gatherings and stand out in the crowd.

(Inputs from Ragini Sethi)