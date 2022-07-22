Ridhima Pandit looks gorgeous in wedding outfits

Actor Ridhima Pandit known for her role of Rajni in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant on Life OK was recently spotted for a photoshoot wearing wedding lehengas from Label Arshi Singhal’s ethnic wedding collection.

The actress first picked a hot pink color flared lehenga choli set. This beautiful lehenga choli is made up of silk fabric which is embellished with chikankari and sequin detailing.

One can wear this stunning flared lehenga choli at ceremonial events or wedding events. The beautiful actor completed her with an oversized maang teeka.

The second outfit was a deep wine raw silk lehenga choli with intricate mirror and thread work on the lehenga, blouse, and dupatta. If you are looking for a royal wedding lehenga then this is a perfect pick.

Ridhima chose this stunning lehenga as it celebrates the undying spirit of Indian handicraft and boasts of delicate handwork and authentic royal embroidery. She looked stunningly gorgeous in this outfit that she matched with a gold necklace and Kada bangles.

Designer Arshi Singhal and her collections under ‘Label Arshi Singhal’ are known to be inspired by the roots of Indian culture with a blend of contemporary fashion and style.