‘meta moina:’ First Bangladeshi high fashion and art NFT digital space launched

The first of its kind Bangladeshi decentralized high fashion and art NFT digital space, ‘meta moina’ was launched during a ceremony at Bistro E Club Room in Dhaka recently. Bangladeshi Web 3.0 fashion label 1972 introduced this future shop concept as NFTs are increasingly becoming popular as a way to buy and sell digital artwork.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real world objects like art, music, in game items and so on. They are bought and sold online, frequently with crypto currency and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos. This has presented artists around the world the opportunity to showcase their work online and earn money.