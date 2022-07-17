‘meta moina:’ First Bangladeshi high fashion and art NFT digital space launched

The first of its kind Bangladeshi decentralized high fashion and art NFT digital space, ‘meta moina’ was launched during a ceremony at Bistro E Club Room in Dhaka recently. Bangladeshi Web 3.0 fashion label 1972 introduced this future shop concept as NFTs are increasingly becoming popular as a way to buy and sell digital artwork.
An NFT is a digital asset that represents real world objects like art, music, in game items and so on. They are bought and sold online, frequently with crypto currency and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos. This has presented artists around the world the opportunity to showcase their work online and earn money.
meta moina was founded by Bangladeshi designer, art aficionado and entrepreneur, Niharika Momtaz, who is also the founder of 1972ninteenseventytwo. With her collection of phygital (a concept of using technology to bridge the digital world with the physical world) wearable sculpture, meta moina can be a redefining factor of the fashion industry that optimises products through a socially and environmentally engaged lens.
“We will sell NFT’s in both USD and Crypto in Dubai at different physical and digital exhibitions. As Cryptocurrencies are not allowed in Bangladesh, meta moina will remit the Bangladeshi NFT artists in US Dollars. This will not only open up a totally new corridor for earning foreign exchange but also export Bangladeshi culture to the rest of the world. Also, we are incredibly proud to announce that we are officially a completely carbon negative NFT project,” said Niharika Momtaz.
With the world changing at a breakneck speed, meta moina aims to help in expanding the boundaries of immersive art and the platforms in which virtual fashion can co-exist with physical ones. Though NFT’s aren’t necessarily the artwork itself, nonetheless it can function as a digital certificate of authenticity for the work. In the digital art space this is a beneficial technology for both the artists and the aficionados.
meta moina will represent international designers and NFT artists including Bangladeshi artists Fareha Zeba, Md. Harun-ar-Rashid, Habiba Nowrose, Mahmuda Siddique and Afroza Hossain. Fashion NFT and NFT art will be available at metamoina.io from July 2022.