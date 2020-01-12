Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Panga. Her next flick is all set to release soon and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Alongside, Kangana is also changing the face of fashion. We all know her love for sarees and she pulls it off like a queen! On Saturday, she again proved it with her pictures.

The actress served us yet another look as she stepped out for the promotions of the film. The Queen actress opted for a Raw Mango saree. Her look included an ice-blue saree with a medium-sized border in midnight blue hue. She teamed her 6 yards of elegance with an elbow-length midnight blue blouse. Kangana styled her look with a sleek hairdo, choker neckpiece, heavy black smokey eyes and a nude lip. The whole look is extremely clean and we think she pulled it off like a pro.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a sports drama film. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the film also features Punjabi heart-throb Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta in leading roles. Panga’s trailer has managed to garner a lot of positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike and is all set to hit the theatres 24th January 2020.

We have all the hearts for Kangana new look on Raw Mango saree. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.