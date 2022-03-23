Why Hawaiian Shirts are so popular among people?

As summer is here, all the men out there are excited to take out those funky and cool Hawaiian shirts. These shirts are an emerging trend among people. But hang on! we know there are many men still who don’t know much about these cool printed shirts. So, dear gentlemen are you ready to add a new style to your cupboard.

What Is a Hawaiian Shirt?

Hawaiian shirts also known as Aloha shirts is a style of dress shirt that can often be worn for casual or smart/casual events. These shirts are open-collar shirts originally worn in Hawaii, printed with floral patterns, in colourful, often bold designs of flowers, leaves, birds, beaches, etc. It usually features short sleeves.

The fabric used in these shirts is Cotton and Rayon which are very light weighted. Sometimes other materials, such as Poly-cotton and other synthetic fabrics are also used.

Traditionally, they have been worn by men but women can also wear them. With so many different print designs available, there’s a Hawaiian shirt for everyone. And with the endless choice of prints and florals, there’s a sense that every single shirt is unique.

History of the Aloha Shirt

Hawaiian shirts came from Chinese influences. It was designed in the early 1930s by Chinese merchant Ellery Chun of King-Smith Clothiers.

Tourists and local surfers loved Chun’s shirts so much that he was constantly selling out and having to make more. Within a few years, big-name brands and retail chains started copying Chun’s Hawaiian shirt and the garment was soon produced in masse.

Following World War II, servicemen and women would return wearing Hawaiian shirts as a symbol of their love for their home islands. And with the Hawaiian tourism boom of the 1950s, the shirt grew in popularity. And since then this style came into trend and is still trending.

Hawaiian shirts are worn everywhere because it’s typically made in a piece of loose fabric, they can be worn tucked in, tucked down, and styled over a tee or vest – it really depends on the environment. It’s also possible to dress them up or down.

Here are some of the trending prints which you can prefer