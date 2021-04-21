Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently treated customers in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to their diffusion collection, ASAL, at Amiraah, the city’s biggest multi-designer store. ASAL by Abu Sandeep carries forth the design philosophy of its parent brand, couture with meticulous embroideries, accented with handmade craftsmanship in a range of styles.

Pooja Gupta, FICCI FLO Vice Chairperson, Kanpur Chapter and founder of Amiraah, hosted the duo at the store which is largely Indian in appeal with a beautiful swing and Ganpati idol stationed at the entrance. The store is divided into three sections: Indian wear, Indo-western and a bridal section. The space spread across 5,000 sq ft., curates haute selections of some of the biggest names in the fashion industry like Tarun Tahiliani, AM-PM, Namrata Joshipura, Anushree Reddy, Kavita Bhartiya, Joy Mitra, and many more.

On the sidelines of the event, IANSlife caught up with the designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla to find out the fashion forecast for Summer 2021.

Read excerpts:

Q: Revenge dressing, yay or nay and why?

A: Never give anyone that sort of importance. Dress fabulously for yourself. This is our personal philosophy. The best revenge is to live freely and fully with no regard for those who don’t matter. Especially those who have hurt you or let you down. But if it gives you a high to revenge dress… go for it with gusto. Everyone must choose their own form of revenge and dressing.

Q: The smaller the wedding the more opulence required, do you agree and why?

A: We don’t care for the word opulence. We see weddings as a moment for joyous celebration, an occasion to treat yourselves and your loved ones, including family and friends to beauty. Clothes and events that are refined, rare and original with an acute devotion to detail. Go for the finest to create the most wonderful and unforgettable experience. And yes… small is an opportunity to make it even more fabulous and custom.

Q: Destination weddings a boon or a curse in the times of Covid and why?

A: Covid has been a reality since March 2020. This current time sees a crisis of health and safety like never before. The pandemic is raging. Any wedding is best postponed or kept small and local if postponement isn’t possible. Destination weddings mean travel for multiple guests and vendors, from multiple locations. Unless one Covid tests everyone and keeps attendees contained it is a huge and highly avoidable risk.

Q: WFH fashion needs an update do you agree?

A: Home means comfort above all else. However, the comfortable can be fabulously stylish too. When one feels good one looks good. When one looks good, you feel confident and joyous. We recommend our label Gulabo by Abu Sandeep for putting WFH on your personal style map. Separates that can be mixed and matched to put some serious style into your life.

Q: Fashion trends you are just hating this season?

A: Any trend which feels alien to your personal style should be ditched. You don’t need to feel and look like a victim just because magazines and designers tell you a garment/look is the flavour of the month. Nothing trendy is worth forgoing your own taste.

Q: The retail experience in smaller towns like Kanpur?

A: We just held our first event in Kanpur with a two-day exhibit of our labels Asal, Mard and Gulabo by Abu Sandeep at Amiraah. We were delighted to bring our creativity and new collections to the city. We believe there is a huge interest and passion for style outside the metro cities. We routinely expand our reach to bring the world of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to aficionados across India including Raipur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and now Kanpur. And we are blessed to always find savvy and enthusiastic audiences and clientele wherever we go.