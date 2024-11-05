Sonali Bendre remembers late designer Rohit Bal as co-star in unreleased film

Actress Sonali Bendre remembered her dear friend and former co-star, the late designer Rohit Bal, on social media. Known globally as a fashion icon, Bal’s unexpected versatility also led him to briefly try his hand in acting—a memory that Bendre shared in honor of his recent passing.

On her Instagram Story, Sonali Bendre revealed a lesser-known side of Rohit Bal, affectionately called “Gudda” by friends and family. She recalled their time together on the set of ‘Love You Humesha’, an unreleased film where Bal appeared on screen alongside her.

She wrote, “Gudda was a natural in front of the camera, his energy fantastic and genuine. Even though ‘Love You Humesha’ never made it to theaters, it left me with lifelong memories and friendships that I cherish.”

The designer, aged 63, had been battling a heart ailment for some time and passed away on November 1. Many in the fashion and film industries, including former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, expressed their sorrow over his passing.

Sushmita posted a nostalgic photo from a fashion show they collaborated on, honoring Bal’s pioneering role in Indian fashion, saying, “An indomitable spirit and what a pioneer. Rest in peace, #RohitBal.” Similarly, actor Anil Kapoor expressed his heartbreak, calling Bal a “true artist and visionary.” He added that Bal’s work would continue to inspire for generations to come.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also joined in, fondly describing Bal’s infectious personality. On Instagram, he recalled Bal as “vibrant, colorful, funny, genius, compassionate… above all, a great human being.”

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), of which Bal was a founding member, posted a heartfelt tribute, lauding his unique ability to fuse traditional and modern styles. “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal… His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world.”

Despite recent health challenges, Rohit Bal returned to the runway in October 2024, presenting his collection ‘Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe’ at Lakme Fashion Week.