So finally, the happiest month of the year, December has already begun. It’s time to dance and make merry as Christmas is around the corner. While the celebrations are yet to begin, the preparations have.

Every year, this time of the year is all about sweets, happy faces, joyous moments with friends and family, fun and laughter. Everyone, from kids to teenagers and from adults to elders, get drenched in the mood for a ‘Merry Christmas’.

Meanwhile, it looks like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi is too gearing up for the occasion. From her latest picture, one can assume that she is already in the mood for celebrations.

On Friday, the celeb took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing on the streets of England where she was vacationing with her hubby Vivek Dahiya.

Dressed in an all-black outfit with long boots, Divyanka looked elegant and extremely happy. She can be seen donning a black overcoat with white dots and black long boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 5, 2019 at 5:27pm PST

For her glam, the actress opted for subtle makeup with brown lip colour and mid-parted open locks. But, what caught everyone’s eyes was the backdrop of the picture. It was all decorated with glitter and mannequins and gave the feels of Christmas.

Doesn’t she look all set to greet and meet ‘Santa Claus’? What are your thoughts on Divyanka’s look? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section.