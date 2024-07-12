Actor Divyanka Tripathi seeks support from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni following robbery incident

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were on a recent trip to Europe to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. They were enjoying their romantic vacation until their joy turned into trouble when they got robbed of their belongings worth Rs 10 lakh, including their passports, in Florence, Italy.

Divyanka on Thursday sought help of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni via X . She told her about their grim situation and the lack of police cooperation over the entire matter.

She tweeted, “Dear PM Ms @GiorgiaMeloni We were passionately touring Italy until we got robbed. Reported to the police. But robberies are being taken so casually here that we have already lost hope along with our enthusiasm. How will I & my people ever gather courage to visit Italy again?”

Advertisement

In a further tweet she added, “Our embassy is helping us, but how about Italy taking up the responsibility of safety for the tourists? It’s not only about us but cumulatively all those who save up & spend a fortune to be here.”

Earlier her husband, Vivek Dahiya, also shared in an interview with The Times of India about the lack of police support that they received after the robbery. He revealed that police dismissed their case due to the unavailability of CCTV cameras in that specific area.

The robbery has brought forth the grim reality of alleged lack of safety for tourists in Italy. It also showcases the need for a mechanism to ensure that foreign tourists receive assistance from police and local authorities in tough times.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is an Indian television actress who is known for her role as Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus’s “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.” Vivek Dahiya also played the popular character of Abhishek Singh in the same series. They got married in 2016 and recently celebrated their 8th marriage anniversary.