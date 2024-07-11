Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed of Rs 10 lakh, passports in Europe

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were on a European trip to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. They have been sharing some stunning moments from their journey on Instagram until recently when they got robbed in Florence. Their stolen belongings were worth Rs 10 lakh and included items like passports, wallets, and all the shopping acquired during their trip.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor revealed that they arrived in Florence on Wednesday and were hoping to explore the city until this theft ruined everything.

Talking about how the robbery happened, Vivek said, “Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items.”

They reached out to the police station but received no help there. Police dismissed the case due to the unavailability of CCTV cameras in that specific area. They also tried to reach out Indian Embassy but unfortunately they got late and the embassy had already closed for the day.

They are now stranded in a small town near Florence. They shared that the hotel staff has been helpful to them in this difficult time.

They shared that they are left with no cash and require urgent assistance from the Embassy.

“We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us,” Vivek added.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is an Indian television actress who is known for her role as Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus’s “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.” Vivek Dahiya also played the popular character of Abhishek Singh in the same series. They got married in 2016 and recently celebrated their 8th marriage anniversary.