Fashion is cyclic and it is this very phenomenon that makes it all the more special. 70s decade was a period of uber classic and chic silhouettes, patterns and styles. It seems like the leading Bollywood ladies have taken fancy to this specific trend in particular. Polka dots have lived throughout and out in the ‘retro’ hemisphere. The prints seem to have been taking the fashion world by a storm and no one is complaining about it.

Deepika Padukone is one of the few leading ladies who can make almost anything work. Recently, the actress stepped out for an event where she looked absolutely stunning as she went with cheerful black-on-white polka dots in an off-shoulder maxi dress by Parisian label Paul & Joe.

With ruffles running along the open neckline, bouffant sleeves and a tiered skirt, the dress broke up the pattern to create a flattering look.

Deepika Padukone kept her accessories simple with this eye-catching polka-dotted maxi. She styled her look with a black headband, black strappy heels, filled-in brows, light smokey eyes, winged eyeliner small golden hoops.

The whole look has a vibrant channel and is surely giving major retro goals to all.