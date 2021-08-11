BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: Jacqueline’s 6 Ethnic looks to steal from her Wardrobe

Known for her experimenting with her wardrobe, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrated for her stylish looks. Despite her age, she has always been drawn to soft hues and feminine silhouettes. You just can’t afford to miss Jacqueline Fernandez’s ethnic ensembles, whether they’re sexy gowns or stylish saris.

Anita Dongre’s printed lehenga set that was worn by the actress had a beige blouse styled with an outfit that featured a yellow lehenga with floral prints.

During a wedding, the actress wore a shimmering white sari designed by Manish Malhotra. With the embellished sari, she wore a tube-style blouse.

The Sri Lankan beauty appeared in a black sari with silver butterfly motifs. The traditional gold jewellery she wore further added to her oomph factor.

Adding a bit of sparkle to her celebration, Jacqueline picked up a lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Colorful patterns with gotta-patti work adorned the lehenga set.

Her traditional Benarasi weave wowed the audience. Her outfit consisted of a red sari paired with a black blouse. Glamourous, right?

Soft pastels are the actress’s favorite colour. She was photographed wearing a mint-green lehenga set with floral print as part of a movie promotion. She layered a cape-sleeved jacket over her blouse instead of a dupatta.