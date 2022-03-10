Baggy clothes are having a moment in fashion

The lockdown has taught us to prioritize comfort over everything else, making us choose comfortable, easy silhouettes over body-hugging clothes even when returning to the workplace.

The runway is too starting in favour of baggy clothes—oversized shirts, XXL jackets and big jeans reigned supreme at the fashion shows of Balenciaga, Prada, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Fendi.

Fashion influencers have played a major role in popularizing oversized clothing, whereas, various fashion brands like Zara and H&M have also made it popular.

Baggy clothes were very popular in the last ’90s. Then in the last 15 years, people grew up enjoying clothes that were designed slim and flattering.

But now after the covid and evolution in the fashion and clothing style, the baggy clothes are slowly coming in trend.

Where Did Baggy Clothes Originate?

Baggy clothes are mostly connected to hip hop given due to most rappers’ way of dressing. There are several theories, however, on how baggy clothes came to be a trend. The most common one was that it originated from black gang members in California called Cripps and Blood.

It’s said that the gang started wearing oversized clothes after doing time in prison. At the time prisoners were not allowed to have belts or shoelaces when they were doing time. This was an attempt to reduce the number of deaths that occurred in prison, where people strangled themselves to avoid doing their time.

Rappers took up this style of dressing because most of them had done time at one point, or wanted people to believe they had because of their music. The Hispanics in California at the time were also known for their baggy pleated pants and oversized t-shirts.

Baggy tees have become a popular choice, and we have collected the most bizarre options such as baggy blazers, baggy shirts and even baggy jeans for that matter. On that note, here are some easy-to-style baggy clothes that you can add to your wish list right away.

Baggy T-shirts

With a looser fit, baggy t-shirts can make for a much more comfortable option. Flowing freely, they fit loosely around the body and allow for ventilation and for breezes to pass over your skin—the perfect option for warm weather! For many, a baggy t-shirt represents a relaxed and comfortable look worn on casual days.

Baggy Shorts

Baggy shorts are also called double shorts because they have padded bike shorts or briefs inside. This is why, though they look carefree on the outside, they’re really high-function pedalling pants with comfort to spare on the inside.

Baggy Jeans

Any men’s jeans that are not fit can be considered baggy, but painter’s jeans and various styles are worn slightly too large are most common. Usually, fabric that is somehow distressed is particularly appropriate for baggy jeans because the fabric bunches and bends around the body.

Baggy jeans, which have slowly become a street style (or fit pic) favourite, are a comfy clothing option to help ease you out of your regular rotation of sweatpants. Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have nailed down how to wear these loose-fitting jeans for their daytime looks.

Barrel leg, straight leg, bootleg, asymmetric and baggy jeans are all big winners, and while low-rise jeans have been threatening a return for some time now, we’re thankful mid and high-rise jeans are here to stay for a while longer.

Baggy Shirts

Baggy shirts are loose-fitting shirts that are usually really comfy. Baggy shirts worn over solid and muscular frames can look great: The t-shirt can drop down directly from larger shoulders and contribute to a really great look. Baggy t-shirts are the perfect choice for certain active hobbies like skateboarding, for example.