Ananya Panday is barely three films old but has already carved a niche in the fashion industry. The actress is known for her sartorial fashion choices. She knows how to ace her look every time she steps out for an event. She always manages to put the right foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Recently, the actress was spotted on the red carpet as she attended an awards night in Mumbai on March 14 and left her fans speechless with her choice of outfit.

For the event, the actress opted for a black shimmery one-shoulder gown. The ensemble was heavily replete with silver embellishments. But that’s not all because her outfit also featured a risque thigh-high slit.

Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, Ananya wrote, “Always look on the bright side (sic).”

Keeping the minimal style, the actress accessorised her outfit with a few statement rings and that is it. She ditched the mainstream accessories so as to let her ensemble do all the talking.

As for make-up, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress opted for a natural base and accentuated it with shimmery eyelids, black eyeliner and nude lips. She tied her hair in a messy bun.

A pair of silver heels perfectly completed her look. We loved her look. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.