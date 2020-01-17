The youth influencer of the year, actress Ananya Panday has currently been on a high. The actress who debuted with Student of the Year 2 had been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth. After Pati Patni Aur Woh, the 21-year-old actress is gearing up for her third film Khaali Peeli where she stars alongside, Ishaan Khatter.

While the young actress is clearly acing when it comes down to her work front, her fashion sense also seems to have no bounds. She has always made sure to raise the standards high with her stunning ensembles and this time too it is no different.

On Thursday, the actress stepped out for an event. She was seen in a shimmery dress. The actress opted for a Clio Peppiatt outfit that perfectly hugged her body to accentuate her curves. Adding to it, the bodycon featured a short hem that shows enough of her long toned legs. The dress further featured quirky prints all over that added more to the playful vibe. Lastly, it bore a feathered hem that worked as another statement element.

View this post on Instagram but my heart’s in the right place 😛❤️ A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jan 16, 2020 at 9:09am PST

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress styled the look with a pair of nude strappy heels and a matching pink coloured heart-shaped arm-candy. She then let her wavy hair loose with a glowy neutral-toned makeup.

