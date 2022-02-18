Essential food items for people who love workout

We often think that eating whatever we may like and then burning it out at the gym will keep us away from the excess kilos. However, experts disagree. In the battle of weight loss, your more important ally is diet, more so than exercising hard at the gym.
The diet that goes along with your workout regime is more important than the workout itself. And when it comes to eating the right things pre and post-workout, a lot of us may not be able to maintain optimal standards.
There are certain nutrients that are required before you burn it out at the gym and some that your body needs after you have burnt the calories. Here we take a look at what foods are ideal for people who love workout.
1. Milk
With hydrating water, muscle-healing protein, refueling sugar, and bone-healthy calcium in every glass, milk are great for those upping their activity levels. A warm glass around bedtime may also help you drift off and get the rest you need, thanks to its slow-digesting casein proteins and ability to boost sleep-inducing serotonin and melatonin.
Fitness benefits:
Chocolate milk is an age-old favorite for endurance athletes. It might sound unhealthy, but it works because it contains the two essential ingredients you need after a workout: carbs to give energy and protein to repair muscles. A homemade fruit milkshake or fruit smoothie does the same job.
2. Dried fruit
High in natural sugars, dried fruits (such as apricots, raisins, and mango) give a concentrated source of carbohydrates, making them a great energy booster. You’ll also get a dose of fiber, potassium, phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals with every mouthful.
Fitness benefits:
If you can’t stomach energy gels during long races, dried fruits are a great natural substitute as they pack in plenty of high GI carbs to give you energy. Aim for one or two servings before a race and two to three servings for every hour of running (one serving is roughly three dried figs).
As with all foods, if competing, experiment with dried fruit during training runs rather than on competition day to avoid the dangers of a washing-machine stomach mid-race!
3. Broccoli (and another green veg)
With free-radical-busting antioxidants, digestion-promoting fiber, plus a whole army of vitamins and minerals, broccoli along with kale, spinach, and green cabbage are some of the most nutrient-dense foods you’ll find in the supermarket. They are also a great source of folate (a natural-occurring folic acid), which is thought to be good for heart health and for women hoping to conceive.
Fitness benefits:
When it comes to bone-building calcium, plant-based foods such as broccoli and kale offer a healthy dose and can be a good alternative to dairy products. Low calcium levels make you more vulnerable to stress fractures, particularly if you do endurance sports, so make sure you get enough calcium in your diet – the NHS recommends 700mg for adults a day.
4. Bananas
Bananas are the perfect fitness food: compact, unfussy, soft to chew, and packed with nutrients. Don’t be too quick to bin the peel, however – Taiwanese nutritionists found the peel is not only packed with even more potassium but mood-boosting serotonin and eye-protecting lutein, too. Try the whole banana – peel and all – in a smoothie.
Fitness benefits:
Bananas are slightly higher in energy than other fruits but the calories come mainly from carbohydrates, which makes them brilliant for refueling before, during, or after a workout. They’re also packed with potassium, which may help with muscle cramps during exercise.
10. Cocoa
Cocoa is especially nutritious, rich in magnesium, antioxidants, and amino acids. To get the full benefit you need to get as close to the whole bean as possible. Cocoa nibs or powder are best – sprinkle on yogurt, fruit or add to granola.
Fitness benefits:
One of the best things about doing regular exercise is that it allows you a little more leeway when it comes to naughty foods. And there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself every now and again, is there?
If you’re after a sweet fix, pick dark chocolate over cake or other calorie-laden foods to get all the nutritional benefits of cocoa with less added sugar. The higher the cocoa content, the better – lookout for bars containing 70% and over.