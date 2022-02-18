Essential food items for people who love workout

We often think that eating whatever we may like and then burning it out at the gym will keep us away from the excess kilos. However, experts disagree. In the battle of weight loss, your more important ally is diet, more so than exercising hard at the gym.

The diet that goes along with your workout regime is more important than the workout itself. And when it comes to eating the right things pre and post-workout, a lot of us may not be able to maintain optimal standards.

There are certain nutrients that are required before you burn it out at the gym and some that your body needs after you have burnt the calories. Here we take a look at what foods are ideal for people who love workout.

1. Milk With hydrating water, muscle-healing protein, refueling sugar, and bone-healthy calcium in every glass, milk are great for those upping their activity levels. A warm glass around bedtime may also help you drift off and get the rest you need, thanks to its slow-digesting casein proteins and ability to boost sleep-inducing serotonin and melatonin. Fitness benefits: