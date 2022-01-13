Enjoy winter special: Gur ke chawal

There’s something about winters that make us want to have warm, comforting, and decadent food. From the ever-popular gajar ka halwa to different kinds of chikkis and ladoos- there are so many sweet delicacies that come with this season. If you love indulging in these oh-so-delicious recipes in the winter season, we have just the right thing for you. The warm and delicious gur wale chawal is giving us major cozy vibes. This meethe chawal recipe is a stellar winter preparation that always manages to tempt us with its rich and dense flavor.

It is said that the dish originated somewhere in North India; while every household has its way of preparing the dish, the lead role is always that of Gur. Gur or jaggery is a winter essential for more reasons than one. It is warming in nature, and it helps boost energy naturally. In addition, it is commonly believed that jaggery is replete with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help combat seasonal infections and the risk of flu, cold, and cough.

The sweetness of gur is also very different from that of refined sugar. In a way, gur is more comparable to brown sugar than white sugar owing to its depth, richness, color, and fragrance. It is also much healthier than sugar, which is why many fitness enthusiasts are swapping sugar with jaggery in their desserts. But we aren’t discussing desserts here, and we are talking about a legitimate main dish. Rice is something we often eat plain or mixed up with spices, vegetables, or meat.

In this recipe of Gur Ke Chawal, boiled rice is cooked with milk, ghee, sugar, cardamom powder, crushed jaggery, cinnamon, and chopped dry fruits. It is finished off with slivered almonds and a dollop of rabri, which is optional. In our view, it lends a whole new character to the dish, so do add it to your chawal. You must make sure to roast the chawal with ghee and stir enough so that you do not end up with kheer.

Try making this easy Gur wale chawal the next time you feel like having a quick, healthy, and comforting lunch/dinner. Happy Cooking!