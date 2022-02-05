Eat these nuts daily for weight loss

Whether you want to lose those extra kilos or just maintain optimum weight, it is essential to eat in the right quantity along with having the right foods. When you embark on a weight loss diet nuts generally do not feature on the list, because people believe they contain fats which will lead to weight gain. Turns out, the fats in nuts are mostly good and you should eat them because they won’t make you pile on the kilos. Instead, they can help you with weight loss. Yes, it’s true.

Nuts are hands-on crunchy and nutrient-rich foods with a wide range of metabolic health benefits.

Here are nuts that help in losing weight:

1. Almonds

Rich in fiber and protein, almonds are great for weight loss. Almonds are rich in L-Arginine, an amino acid that helps your body burn more fat and carbs when you work out. Almonds are one of the best options in nuts for losing weight. You should eat them in the morning hours. You can eat a handful every day.

2. Cashew Nuts

Delicious and healthy, cashew nuts are something we all love to munch on. Cashew nuts are rich in monosaturated fats and other nutrients like Vitamin K, protein, calcium, fiber, zinc, and magnesium. These nutrients help reduce the ill effects of stress and inflammation. Eating cashew nuts also improves satiety levels. The best time to eat cashew nuts would be morning hours.

3. Peanuts

You can even eat your favorite peanuts for losing weight. Since peanuts are full of fiber and protein, they can keep you full for longer, and control your urge to snack often. Peanuts can be consumed anytime.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are not just good for the brain, but can also help you lose weight. Walnuts contain protein, fiber, and omega 3 fatty acids, which make you feel less hungry throughout the day, meaning you will not want to snack on other things as much. Mornings and afternoons are the best times to consume walnuts.

5. Pistachios

These salty nuts are another great option for losing weight. As these delicious nuts are rich in proteins, fibers, and fats, they take a longer time to digest, hence keeping you full for a long.