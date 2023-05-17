Easy & Refreshing Cocktail Recipes

World Cocktail Day is just around the corner & what better way to celebrate than with some delicious & easy to make cocktails? Whether youre a professional mixologist or a home bartender, these cocktail recipes are sure to impress your guests & make for an unforgettable World Cocktail Day!
MANGO BASIL LEMONADE
A simple and fresh recipe uniting Hennessy Very Special with the exotic flavour combination of mango and basil.
Ingredients:
40 ml Hennessy Very Special
30 ml Fresh lemon juice
15 ml Mango puree
15 ml Simple syrup
1 Top with soda
Method:
Shake all liquid except club soda in a cocktail shaker
Strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice.
Top with club soda and garnish with a basil leaf and a lemon wheel.
FRENCH 75
The combination of Hennessy Very Special and champagne always co-exists tastefully. Learn how to make this time-tested recipe with Hennessy master mixologist, Jordan Bushell.
Ingredients:
40 ml Hennessy Hennessy Very Special
15 ml Simple syrup
25 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Top with sparkling wine or champagne
1 Lemon Twist
Method:
Build directly into a flute glass
Top with Champagne & garnish with a lemon twist.
A LONG NIGHT IN MADRID
A slightly roasted spicy note comes through with a dry slightly sweet finish. No need to be in Madrid to enjoy this drink.
Ingredients:
40 ml Hennessy Very Special
25 ml Madeira
8 ml grade A maple syrup
4 dashes Angostura bitters
1 egg white
1 Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate
Method:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.
Then add ice and shake to chill.
Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave cocoa nibs or dark chocolate over the top.
CHANDON STATE OF MIND
A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China
Ingredients:
Chandon Brut 150ml
Lychee Juice 30ml
Ginger Syrup 7ml
Lime Juice 5ml
Orange Blossom Water a spray
Orange Peel Twist for garnish
Fresh Basil for garnish
Edible Flower for garnish
Method:
Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom.
Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut.
LA FAVORITE
ngredients:
110ml Benedictine
15ml Lemon Juice
15ml Honey Syrup
75ml Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial
Method:
Add the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
Shake with cubed ice and strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne
IMPERIAL 1869
Ingredients:
5ml Agave Syrup
2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters
1 Dash Orange Flower Water
100ml Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne
Method:
Pour all the ingredients into the coupe glass and top with Champagne.
Garnish with edible flowers.
THE MACALLAN GARDEN OF LEGACY
The Macallan Garden of Legacy pays homage to The Macallan’s distilling heritage, and features Double Cask 12 Years Old, a dash of pink grapefruit juice, sugar syrup and sea salt.
Ingredients:
40ml The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
30ml Pink Grapefruit juice
10ml Sugar syrup
Pinch of sea salt
Soda or tonic
Pink grapefruit wedge
Method:
Add all ingredients into the glass & top up with soda or tonic
Garnish with a Pink Grapefruit Wedge