A garden at your home is a treasure house of herbs and shrubs. Growing fruits and veggies in your garden can help you in maintaining your health. One can easily pluck the fresh fruits and vegetables from the garden area. The essential parts of these herbs can be used in your beauty regime or food preparations as well.

Here is a list of such herbs that is easy-to-grow and can help you build your immune system:

Ashwagandha

It acts as a medicinal herb that revitalizes you. It provides numerous benefits for your body and brain. It helps in increasing energy levels. Ashwagandha can help you to reduce your blood sugar levels and may also increase muscle mass and strength. One can easily plant it in your garden area.

Shatavari

Shatavari, also known as, Asparagus racemosus, is an adaptogenic herb. It helps you to cope with stress and anxiety. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps in treating diarrohea. The herb can be easily grown in your garden area.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera, also known as a wonder plant, is known for its medicinal properties. Aloe vera gel is widely known to relieve sunburn and help heal wounds. It helps in lowering blood sugar and acts as a natural laxative. One can extract aloe vera easily and can plant in your garden.

Tulsi

Tulsi is rich in anti-oxidants. It helps in lowering stress, both emotionally and physically. It treats a lot of treatments including headaches, earaches, eye disorders, joint pains, skin diseases, and diabetes. Tulsi plant is native to India and is easily available in most homes.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds have a lot of health benefits. It increases breastmilk production and also helps in controlling diabetes and blood sugar levels. It has inflammatory properties as well. One can easily grow it in a kitchen garden and seek its benefits.