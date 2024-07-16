Cancer patients suffer due to radioisotope shortage

Patients with cancer are facing difficulties with their treatment, particularly those who require urgent radiation at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H). This is due to the unavailability of radioisotopes for several days.

It has been brought to attention, after a woman from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar, who works as a daily labourer, was unable to receive treatment for her ovarian cancer.

She visited NBMC&H in Siliguri today but was turned away.

Advertisement

A higher-ranking official from NBMC&H has acknowledged the issue and revealed that isotopes will soon be obtainable.

These isotopes are currently being imported from a foreign nation with approval from the customs department.

The NBMC&H has begun offering cancer treatment in this location, with guidance from the Tata Memorial Hospital.

The BJP members have initiated a new programme at NBMC&H to offer assistance to patients in need after engaging with those who are unable to access medical treatment.

Today, Dr Sankar Ghosh, a member of BJP and MLA from Siliguri, was in attendance and had conversations with a few individuals, including a cancer patient. Dr Ghosh, eventually shared her difficult situation with the media.

“The difficulties faced by hundreds of patients who seek treatment here are largely unknown. Many leave without receiving adequate assistance. The BJP medical unit has requested the superintendent to take action and gather information about these patients’ issues. Despite their expectations, they often feel frustrated by a lack of guidance from the NBMC&H officials. This was evident in today’s incident,” said Dr Ghosh.

“It is a reality that we cannot deny; cancer treatment has been offered at Medical College and Hospital. This includes cancer diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy, and other services, but not radiation as isotopes are currently unavailable,” dean of students’ affairs, NBMC&H, Dr Sandip Sengupta told The Statesman.

“It is challenging for a low-income worker from a distant location to access radiation treatment at NBMC&H if we are unable to provide it. While radioisotopes will soon be obtainable, it does not guarantee immediate availability at NBMC&H due to technical constraints,” Dr Sengupta said, adding, “We are unable to refer cancer patients to private healthcare and have advised them to seek treatment in Kolkata. Typically, we refer patients to either Malda or NRS in Kolkata. However, some patients with this issue are able to receive radiation from a private facility here with assistance from the Swasthya Sathi Card.”