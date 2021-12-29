Drink your way to a glowing skin with the help of these 3 juices

We’ve often heard ‘you are what you eat’, and that’s true in every way! That’s because whatever you consume shows up in your body, whether internally or externally. One of the first signs of good health is a glowing skin. Whatever you feed yourself shows first on your skin!

Morning drinks play an important role in body metabolism and the stomach-cleansing process. Starting the day with sipping one or two litres of water helps clear all metabolic waste from the body and, in turn, leads to clear skin. Similarly, there are other morning drinks that are helpful for getting clear and healthy skin for both men and women. Dr Stuti Khare Shukla shares five essential drinks that you can start your day with for a glowing and healthy skin.

Drinking a good amount of water gives wonderful results. Our body consists of 75 per cent water in the form of fluids, and water has several functions that keep skin clean and healthy; dehydration, on the other hand, makes our skin dry and itchy. Consuming an average of 4.5 to 5.5 litres of water daily boosts your body with minerals and oxygen carriers, releases all toxins from it, and results in maintaining the electrolyte balance of the body with skin moisturisers, preventing acne.

If you dream of having a peachy glow, then it’s time to make these three drinks a part of your diet. Read on to know more about these home remedies for glowing skin.

1. CARROT AND BEETROOT JUICE

If there’s one veggie we can’t stop admiring, it is beetroot. Just look at its lovely colour. And that’s not all: it is also a powerhouse of nutrients. And that’s exactly why beetroot juice is great for your health. There are some people who also like to add carrots to this juice, and trust us, it’s a match made in heaven.

Beetroot and carrot juice “detoxifies the body, because of the presence of betaine in beetroot that improves healthy liver function. Carrot, too, helps to release toxins from the body. What’s more, both beetroots and carrots are super foods that reduce inflammation in our bodies.

2. GREEN TEA

If you are a tea lover, add green tea or lemon tea to your diet. It prevents acne and contains vitamin C along with other nutrients that keep skin naturally healthy and glowing.

3. TURMERIC MILK

Turmeric is a traditional and Ayurveda medicine that acts as an antibiotic and antiviral agent. It is rich in antioxidants that retard the ageing process. Adding one spoon of turmeric to milk or hot water every morning can give good results for healthy skin.