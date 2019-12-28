TV actress Divyanka Tripathi has a massive social media following.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress frequently posts pictures of herself on Instagram which are likened and appreciated by fans.

In her recent post, she shared a collage of herself in a peach ivory silk saree that will remind many of an era in Bollywood long gone by.

Divyanka chose the minimal makeup look with open and curled tresses. Her elegance spoke volumes as did the comments by fans.

She also shared a photoshoot snip on her Instagram story that shows her posing in an emerald-green saree while she is being photographed.

On a more serious note, the actress shared a condolence post for TV actor Kushal Punjabi who died on Friday at his Pali residence.

Police recovered a suicide note from the actor’s Mumbai residence.

Tripathi shared a picture of Punjabi with a message that read, “It’s unbelievable! A person so jovial, so full of life…how did he…? I pray you have found the peace that you were looking for. May you be the happiest now and in lives after @itsme_kushalpunjabi.#RIP.”