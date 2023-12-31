Discover the Ultimate New Year’s Offers

From exclusive deals to lip smackingly irresistible special menus, New Years is bound to be made enticing with these holiday offers from the best of Delhi’s Cafés, Bars, and Restaurants. This guide will take you on a roller coaster of a ride of Gastronomy and Libation all at once with this year’s curated New Year’s deals.

Sip, clank and raise a toast to welcome 2024 at these places on New Year’s Eve.

Andaz, Aerocity Delhi

Glamourous Farewell to 2023: Step into a culinary carnival this New Year’s Eve at Annamaya! Delight in a diverse buffet featuring an array of flavours, from the richness of Mughlai cuisine to the tradition of Roasted Holiday Tom Turkey. Explore European delicacies like Pan Roasted Quail with potato fondant and savour Chicken Cacciatora’s aromatic blend. And don’t miss our Chef’s Special, Spaghetti alla Agnello alla scottadito, Roman style grill herb marinated Lamb Chops. Experience a frenzy of gourmet delights as we bid farewell to the year in style! What’s Special – Experience an evening styled after The Great Gatsby, perfectly matched to your Andaz vibe. Step into 2024 dancing to the unstoppable beats of our non-stop DJ.

When – December 31st I 8 PM Onwards Where – Annamaya Food Hall

Uncultured Cafe Bar, Sky Culture

Welcome to the Uncultured Cafe’s New Year Extravaganza! Our chefs have put together a festive menu that embraces the spirit of the season in the most unpretentious and downright delicious way possible. Our New Year special includes – Assorted Sushi, Assorted Pizza, Mezze Platter, Cajun Fried Vegetables, Cigar Rolls, Thai Basil Cottage Cheese in vegetarian and Assorted Sushi, Assorted Pizza, Chilli Chicken, Mezze Platter, Chicken Tikka and Chicken 65 in non vegetarian.

Bira 91 Taproom – Winter Menu Extravaganza

Indulge in our exclusive Winter Menu curated by Chef Vicky Ratnani, a celebration of seasonal flavors harmoniously paired with Bira 91 beers. From enticing Mozza Sticks Nibbles to hearty Chicken Pot Pie and delightful Jingle All The Way desserts, experience a culinary journey like no other. Each dish thoughtfully paired with a specific brew creates an extraordinary blend of tastes. Join us for an Ultimate NYE Celebration at Bira 91 Taproom outlets featuring live band performances and DJs, adding a rhythmic vibe to your New Year’s Eve. Check out our attached New Year’s Eve calendar for specific event details, including the lineup at Cyber Hub, DLF Avenue Saket, and Koramangala.

Factsheet

– Meal for Two: INR 3000 + Taxes

– Drinks- Starting from INR 249 + Taxes

– Timings: 11am to 1am

– Availability- 5th Dec, 2023 to 15th Jan, 2024

– Instagram Link – https://www.instagram.com/bira91taproom/

Cafe Grumpee

Experience a symphony of flavors with Cafe Grumpee’s New Year’s curated menu. Start with personalized Eggs, then choose between classic Minestrone or Broccoli Crème Soup. Indulge in The Hulk, their Avocado Toast rendition, and relish options like Burrata or Avocado Salad. Vegetarians can opt for Truffle Mac & Cheese or Roast Vegetable Plate, while non-vegetarians can savor Burgers or BBQ Chicken Breasts. Finish with Ice Creams or Espresso Rum Dark Chocolate Mousse. Reserve your spot for an unforgettable Grumpee New Year’s experience!

Factsheet

– Meal for Two: 2499 (inclusive of GST)

– Timings: 11:30am- 3:30pm

– Dates- 31st December 2023 to 1st January 2024

– Instagram Link – https://www.instagram.com/cafegrumpeedelhi/

The Beer Cafe’s

Meticulously curated Winter Menu, a tribute to life’s finer pleasures. Indulge in Winter Elixirs, handcrafted cocktails that embody the season’s essence, while Liquid Ensembles offer diverse liquor bundles for a delightful evening with friends. Complement your libations with Culinary Companions, grilled and seasonal items enhancing the flavors of beverages. This sensory expedition isn’t just culinary; it’s a chance to create lasting memories with loved ones. Experience PAN India Execution, an Immersive Menu, and Cozy Winter Elixirs in The Beer Cafe’s Winter Soiree Campaign.

Factsheet

– Meal for Two: INR 1800 + Taxes

– Drinks: Starting from INR 195 + Taxes

– Timings: 11am to 1am

– Availability- 5th Dec, 2023 to 31st Jan, 2024

– Instagram Link – https://www.instagram.com/thebeercafe/

Tapas, at Jaypee Vasant Continental

Tapas is thrilled to announce an exclusive New Year’s Extravaganza, promising an evening of opulence and revelry. Experience a gastronomic journey with their specially curated New Year’s Menu and Gala Buffet. Each dish is crafted to delight your taste buds and elevate your celebration to new heights. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights as you sip on exquisite cocktails and welcome 2024 with flair in their Neon Bar theme set up. You can sip on sophistication with their premium beverage selection complementing your celebration, whether you prefer classic cocktails or trendy concoctions.

Factsheet

– Cost for two – INR 12000 + Taxes for a couple

– Offer Period: December 31, 2023, from 8:00 PM till Midnight.

– Address- Tapas, Jaypee Vasant Continental

– Operational Time- 1 PM to midnight

– Instagram Link – https://www.instagram.com/jaypeehotels/

Harajuku Tokyo Café

The 100-seater café is adorned with distinctive design elements, including a remarkable 72-foot-long sushi conveyor belt, a robotic DJ, and private dining booths inspired by various food districts of Tokyo. Catering to aficionados of Japanese graphic novels, the café features a sprawling 35-foot Manga library with over 100 titles, adding a touch of Japanese pop culture to the ambiance. With its unique offerings and immersive atmosphere, Harajuku Tokyo Café at M3M stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to culinary excellence and cultural enrichment. This New Year enjoy unlimited food and beverage at just INR 3495 + tax, along with a special DJ and karaoke.

Factsheet

– Offer period – 31st December, 2023

– Address – Ground floor, M3M IFC tower, Sector-66, Gurugram

– Operational Time – 10 AM to midnight

– Contact number- +91 98916 11858

– Instagram Link- https://www.instagram.com/harajukutokyocafe/

Celebrate the ultimate New Year’s Eve Bash at Eros Hotel

Eros Hotel is gearing up for a spectacular New Year celebration, promising a culinary journey around the globe. Indulge your taste buds with an array of delectable dishes meticulously crafted by our expert chefs at our renowned restaurants – Empress of China, Blooms, Singh Sahib, and Lounge AND Bar.

Our chefs have curated an impressive lineup of favorite dishes to elevate your dining experience. Dive into the diverse world of flavors, ranging from authentic Chinese delights at Empress of China to the rich cuisine from the times of undivided Punjab at Singh Sahib. Rediscover the flavours of Potohar, Sargodha, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshwar and Amritsar with us at Singh Sahib. Blooms beckons you to an exquisite culinary journey featuring an extensive buffet showcasing a diverse selection of global cuisines. Immerse yourself in the culinary delight of live counters offering exclusive and freshly prepared dishes, ensuring a dining experience beyond compare.

To indulge in such joyous evening please find below the details for your reference:

Singh Sahib: Rs. 11,999 per couple / Rs. 6999 per personBlooms: Rs. 10,999 per couple / Rs. 5,999 per personEmpress of China: Rs. 8,999 per couple / Rs. 4,999 per personRoyal Ballroom: Rs. 12,999 per couple / Rs. 7,999 per personLounge & Bar: Rs. 4,499 per person / Rs. 1499 per person

Embrace the Festive Grandeur: ITC Windsor Bengaluru invites you to a New Year Extravaganza

Step into the enchantment of ITC Windsor, a gem in the heart of Bengaluru, where opulence and revelry intertwine. The surreal ambiance creates a stage for an exceptional culinary haven, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the holiday season.

Indulge in an unforgettable New Year’s Eve at our enchanting venue, where delectable cuisine, exquisite beverages, and captivating music converge to create a truly memorable farewell to the year. Immerse yourself in luxurious surroundings as we present gourmet experiences that promise to delight your palate and create lasting memories with your loved ones.”

New Year’s Eve Dinner: 31st December, 2023

Raj Pavilion

The Grand buffet with soft beverages – INR 4,499 +taxes/per person

The Grand Buffet with select beverages – INR 5,599 +taxes/ per person

Dublin Grill

Buffet at INR 2995+taxes onwards

Dakshin

Set Menu – INR 4,999+ taxes onwards

Royal Afghan

Set Menu – INR 4999+ taxes onwards

Dum Pukht Jolly Nabobs

Ala carte

New Year’s Brunch: 1st January, 2024

Raj Pavilion

INR 2999+ taxes (Served with soft beverages)

INR 3999 + taxes (Served with premium beverages)

Savour the Skyline with New Year’s Eve Dinner at Level 18

At Level 18, Caprese, Yataii and Ssaffron are setting the stage for a chic 2024 kick-off. Guests can enjoy a luxe dinner from Italian, Indian, and Japanese buffets while dancing to the beats of DJ Ajay Ghalke playing Bollywood & Commercial Music. Priced at INR 8000 all-inclusive from 7 PM onwards, this is the perfect place to make memories with family and friends.

New Year’s Eve at HYPE

Feel the pulse at HYPE’s NYE bash, where endless Asian tapas, top-shelf drinks and beats by renowned DJ Becker await. Available on 31st December, this New Year’s Eve celebration is priced at just INR 9000 all-inclusive from 7 PM onwards.

Asian Extravaganza at Shang Palace

Alternatively, Shang Palace invites revellers to elevate their night out with a themed menu featuring a delightful array of Dim Sums, Barbecue specials, special wok delicacies, noodles, rice, and decadent desserts, accompanied by the melodic tunes of a floating violinist and bottomless cocktails at INR 8000 all-inclusive.

New Year Brunch at b Café

Kicking off the first brunch for the New Year b Café offers a splendid selection of global cuisine including a Live Gnocchi Station, Seafood Paella, Crab Cutlets, Live Litti Chokha, Mandarin Duck Pancakes & Desserts like Chocolate Noisette Caramel, Hazelnut Paris Brest, Live Crepes with an array of berries and chocolate fillings and lots more all starting from INR 2500++ from 1 PM to 4 PM on the 1st of January 2024.

Extravagant Dinner at b Café

For a classy farewell to 2023, b Café unfolds a traditional soirée with a holiday buffet of seasonal delights, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment. With a delightful international dinner featuring a diverse array of dishes, live grilling stations, tempting desserts, and a curated selection of unlimited premium beverages all priced at just INR 6000 all-inclusive, 7:30 PM onwards.

New Year Retreat

A sophisticated New Year retreat awaits with the New Year Bliss Retreat: A Sparkling Start to 2024, where guests can choose between Level 18, Shang Palace, or b Cafe for a memorable NYE celebration. Following the night’s festivities, guests can enjoy an overnight stay, complemented by a lavish brunch on the first day of 2024, and with the convenience of checking out later. Priced at INR26,999 plus taxes for two.

Welcome New Year 2024 on an extravagant note with Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Step into a magical New Year’s Eve at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, where an enchanting evening awaits, filled with a symphony of flavors and joyous cheers. Immerse yourself in a jubilant night featuring electrifying beats from a DJ, euphonious tunes of live music, Tarot Card Reading, and delightful entertainment for kids, ensuring the beginning of your year is marked by happiness, vibrant colors, and a festive carnival atmosphere.

Begin your New Year’s Eve Under the Sky at the Whitefield Bar & Grill, where an indulgent feast awaits with grill items like Baby Octopus, tiger prawn, and lamb chops. Experience the Live Carving Station with scrumptious carvings such as pork belly and roast chicken. Pork enthusiasts can relish exclusive dishes like pork frankfurter, pork smoked ham, pork Nuremberger, and other delectable options.

Late-night cravings are satisfied with Keema Pav and Keema Kaleji. The culinary journey continues with varieties of Biryani, an Italian Pasta Station, and a delicious Neapolitan Style Pizza station.

Indulge in a luxuriant New Year special seafood bar paired with signature cocktails, serenaded by the melodic notes of the talented singer K Kamie, exclusively at M Cafe and M Bar. Conclude your grand feast on a sweet note with a choice from an indulgent menu of 30 international desserts.

Date & Time: 31st December (8 PM to 12 AM)

Whitefield Bar & Grill – Couple entry- INR 10,000 AI | For Kids-INR 1,999 AI | Poolside Luxury with Butler Service and Alcohol- INR 12,000 AI

Alto Vino- Couple Entry INR 8,499 AI | For Kids-INR 1,999

M Café and M Bar- Couple entry- INR 8,499 AI | For Kids- INR 1,999 AI

New year room package starts from INR 6,999 AI (Available with dinner packages)

Start your New Year on a Decadent note with Chowman’s Oriental Duck Festival

This New Year, Chowman invites everyone to embark on an exceptional culinary journey with their annual Oriental Duck Festival. Prepare yourself to be captivated by the allure of thoughtfully curated dishes with a fusion of flavours from different corners of Asia. The quintessential celebration will introduce 12 new dishes alongside the signature duck meat platter!

The much-anticipated menu will consist of delicious Duck Meat Soup with Oyster Mushrooms, scrumptious appetizers such as Crispy Fried Duck triangles, Roasted Duck Bao, and Thai Style Aromatic Duck to name a few.

The main course will have a myriad of rich and aromatic options like a Roasted Mango Duck in Lemon Sauce, Cantonese Style Roasted Duck with Scallions, Claypot Duck and much more along with delectable staples such as Pan-Fried Duck Meat Noodles, Spicy Lemongrass Duck Meat Rice and Duck Meat Egg Meifoon!

So, this winter, start your year on a duckalicious note only at Chowman, Bangalore. It’s available for dine-in in all outlets, as well as on the Chowman App | Swiggy | Zomato platforms.

Cost for Two: INR 1,100/- ++ onwards

When: Till 12th January