Digestion-friendly herbs: Patanjali Ayurveda’s picks

An upset stomach at the beginning of the day can disrupt your entire schedule. Bloating, uneasiness, nausea, and stomach cramps are just a few of the issues one might experience. While you might attribute it to your sedentary lifestyle and poor diet, persistent digestion congestion can lead to severe health conditions. While over-the-counter digestive medications are a common solution, Ayurveda offers a range of herbs known for aiding digestion, promoting proper nutrition absorption, and enhancing energy utilization. These Ayurvedic herbs help balance your Agni, or digestive fire. Here’s a list of potent herbs that can be consumed either as a concoction or incorporated into your diet.

Cumin

Have you always been advised to drink jeera water when experiencing stomach pain and discomfort? Jeera is considered one of the most potent Ayurvedic herbs for treating stomach pain, slow digestion, bloating, and gas formation. Cumin contains enzymes that accelerate digestion and break down food faster, promoting a healthy gut and overall well-being.

Hing

While often used for its aromatic properties, hing also aids digestion. Its anti-inflammatory and antiflatulent properties increase the activity of digestive enzymes in the small intestine, helping to alleviate gas formation caused by dosha imbalance or a sedentary lifestyle. Incorporating a dash of hing into your daily cooking can yield its benefits.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek-soaked water is a great remedy for digestive issues. With its high fiber content, fenugreek helps eliminate toxins from the body and soothes the stomach lining, speeding up digestion. In addition to aiding digestion, fenugreek supports weight loss and promotes healthy hair and skin. Opt for organic Patanjali Fenugreek whole seeds, dried and packed to maintain hygiene standards.

Ginger

Ginger, whether in tea or infused in water, offers numerous benefits for digestive issues. It helps alleviate stomach pain and cramps, eliminates toxins, and reduces gas formation, supporting every stage of digestion. Boil ginger in water, strain, and consume for maximum benefits.

In addition to these, incorporating herbs like cardamom, turmeric, clove, mint leaves, and mulethi into your routine can help prevent digestive problems.