‘Dark’ Chocolate Promote Good Health

Chocolates are love! Be it in your happy times or when you are feeling blue, the excellent mix of milk, sugar, and cocoa is good enough to soothe you in every mood. For any person on a weight loss or fitness spree, milk chocolates are sinfully delicious.

When we say sinfully delicious, we refer to its creamy and oh-so-soothing flavor which is satisfying for the taste buds but not that healthy. But here we shall introduce you to the healthier cousin of milk chocolates; the dark chocolates.

This variety of chocolate comes under the superfoods category. This is because of its high antioxidant content and the fact that it is extremely low in terms of sugar. Remember; the darker the chocolate; the less sugar it will contain.

Dark chocolates are made from the seeds of the cocoa tree which is one of the best sources of antioxidants in the world. As per studies, dark chocolates are beneficial for your heart and overall health.

But is there a good time to relish a delicious and healthy treat? Of course not! You can enjoy dark chocolates as often as you want.

However, for a person who wishes to lose weight with these chocolates, dark chocolates should be eaten on an empty stomach or 30 minutes after a solid-food meal. They can also be eaten as a snack between lunch and dinner.

One or a maximum of two blocks of dark chocolate should be sufficient at a time. But you must be careful of the quality of chocolates you choose for yourself. Go for organic dark chocolate, this variety contains 70% or more cocoa content.

So now that you know all about these chocolates, take a look at the many health benefits it has to offer.

Boosts Brain function

The richness of cocoa in the chocolate ensures blood flow in the brain. Hence, in increased efficiency.

Helps in improving skin health

Dark chocolate contains minerals and vitamins like copper, iron, and magnesium, to name a few. For example, Calcium helps repair and renew skin.



Reduces the Risk of Developing Diabetes

Right amounts of Dark chocolate consumed could actually improve how the body metabolizes glucose. Dark chocolate contains Flavonoid which are likely to reduce stress. And then improving the resistance to insulin and eventually the risk of developing Diabetes.



Dark Chocolate is Nutritious

As it contains flavonoids, cacao, magnesium to name a few. That helps the body in so many ways.

Is it a great Help during Pregnancy for Mothers?

Studies have shown that it improves fetal health. Especially, when the mother is struggling with high blood pressure which is common during pregnancy. Though the compounds have not been determined precisely, it is assumed that is the flavonol this chocolate contains.



Rich in Antioxidants

Dark chocolate has numerous Potent Antioxidants that help the body. For example, free radicals are the prerequisite for cancer and antioxidants can help destroy free radicals before they spread

Protects the skin against the sun

The bioactive compounds of dark chocolate can protect your skin from sun damage. It can improve blood circulation to the skin and increase its density and hydration. So if you are planning to hit a sunny place for your next vacation, start filling up on dark chocolates a few weeks in advance.