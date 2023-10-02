Cricket World Cup: Airbnb hosts gear up to welcome cricket fans

The countdown is on as India prepares to host the highly anticipated Cricket World Cup. The tournament, which kicks off on October 5, across 10 cities provides new and existing Airbnb Hosts an unmissable opportunity to roll out their welcome mats for stays during the event and showcase the epitome of Indian hospitality.

Recent Airbnb data reveals that there has been a surge in searches for stays in India during the tournament days, marking the country as the go-to destination for ardent cricket fans from all over the world. Leading the pack are fans from the United Kingdom, followed by supporters from Australia and New Zealand. This fanfare truly establishes the Cricket World Cup as a global sports marvel.

“It’s heartening to see that the spirit of cricket, combined with the warmth of Indian hospitality, is resonating with the fans globally. As Hosts from various parts of India open doors to their homes, they aren’t just offering a play to stay but an immersive experience, enabling them to truly live the World Cup fever”, said Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager, India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.“As the cricketing world converges on India, Airbnb remains committed to ensuring that fans from all corners of the globe find a home away from home, fostering connections that transcend the cricket field.”

In light of the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan on October 14, Airbnb saw an over 4000 percent surge in searches for accommodations in Ahmedabad, the host city, for check-ins on that date. This meteoric rise underscores the unmatched enthusiasm and passion that fans share for the sport.

It’s not just about the games, the influx of international travellers offers a significant economic boost to the local Hosts. Cricket aficionados don’t just come for the matches, they also immerse themselves in the local culture, cuisines, and experiences, bringing valuable economic opportunities to the Airbnb Host community.

Based on searches made on Airbnb in H1 2023 (1 January – 30 June 2023) for check-ins during the tournament period, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, and Kolkata emerged as the hotspots for cricket-driven tourism.