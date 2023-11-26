KMC, NGO recycle 90 tonnes plastic waste to make jackets, benches

Jackets out of waste bottles and garden benches from recycled solid plastic, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has found a new way to reuse huge waste generated during the recently held cricket matches at Eden Gardens. The KMC with help of a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation was able to recycle an enormous amount of waste generated during the five cricket matches held in the city during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

According to the representatives of the NGO, a total of 90,906kg of waste material was collected during the five matches from the city stadium. The NGO had deployed 23 volunteers in every match at the Eden Gardens to sensitize the spectators and staff of various food stalls on the stadium campus about proper waste disposal. The 90,906kg of waste was recycled by the NGO that donated 10 benches and 500 jackets to the civic body today. The benches are said to have been made using 50kg of waste, the jackets have been made by recycling 10 bottles that are to be used by KMC labourers.

The initiative helped the KMC utilize the waste generated during the matches by diverting those towards various recycling sites and saving landfills. Meanwhile, the KMC has decided to set up filling stations near sewer water treatment plants (STP) to minimize the use of fresh water for washing vehicles and watering plants. Only places where the filling stations are at a distance from the stations would be allowed to use fresh water for such works.

The KMC is hunting for land near STP. The KMC is said to have started the work of segregating the potable and water to that of non-drinkable on experimental basis near EM Bypass and Southern Avenue. “If the test is successful, we would set up the plants near pumping stations,” said mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim today. “The way cost is increasing, we are losing a lot of revenue by using potable water for washing vehicles,” he added.