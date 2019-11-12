As a working parent sparing time for preparing innovative food options for kids becomes challenging. This Children’s Day, the dilemma of deciding fun food options comes to an end. Would it not be exciting to be able to prepare some quick delicious meal for your kids, without thinking about what to cook, taking a toll over you. It’s time to surprise your kids by preparing these recipes for a fun filling meal.

Roasted Bell Pepper and Black Olive Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

Whole wheat Penne Rigate: 225gms

Ripe tomatoes, medium-diced: 200 gms

Black olives, sliced: 1 cup

Fresh Mozzarella, chopped to bite-sized pieces

Red bell pepper: 1

For the dressing:

Balsamic vinegar: 1 tbsp

Extra virgin olive oil: 3 tbsp

Garlic clove, finally chopped: 1

Salt and pepper to taste

Freshly grated Parmesan: ¼ cup

Fresh parsley, chopped: ½ cup

Method:

Preheat oven to 200 C. Line a baking sheet with foil. Coat the bell pepper with some olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Put the baking sheet in the oven and allow the bell pepper to roast for 40 minutes, rotating them halfway through baking. Once the skin is charred on all sides and the bell peppers are soft, remove from oven. One could also roast bell pepper on the gas over the flame, like you roast eggplants. When cool to touch, peel the skin off and chop into thin strips.

Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, according to the directions on the package. Drain well and allow to cool. Place the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, according to the directions on the package. Drain well and allow to cool. Place the pasta in a bowl and add the tomatoes (you can broil the tomatoes for that extra grilled touch in the pasta salad along with the bell pepper), black olives, mozzarella, chopped roasted bell pepper.

For the dressing, combine the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper in a food processor until almost smooth. You can also whisk by hand. Pour the dressing over the pasta, add parmesan and parsley, and mix well. Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate and serve later.

Baked Chicken Caprese Pasta

Ingredients:

Farfalle, uncooked: 2 cups

Boneless chicken cubes, tossed in oil with ginger garlic paste and salt: 1 cup

Chicken stock: 2 ¼ cups

Cream: 1/3 cup

Mozzarella, grated: 250gms

Fresh basil: 1/3 cup

Chili flakes: 1 tbsp

Garlic, finely chopped: 1 tbsp

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven at 200 degrees centigrade. Grease 9*6 inches baking dish. In a bowl, combine cream, chicken cubes, 100 grams mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, garlic, ½ of the basil, chicken stock, chili flakes, salt and pepper to taste. Add pasta in to and mix. Empty the bowl into baking dish. Cover the dish well with foil and bake it for 35-40 minutes.

Take the dish out carefully and check if the pasta is cooked al dente. If not, you can bake them for another 5-7 minutes until it’s just done. Take out the dish and top it with remaining mozzarella and basil and broil it uncovered until cheese melts and turns just golden brown (7-8minutes). Allow it to sit for a few minutes. Dish out and serve hot.

Cranberry Brownies

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour, sifted: ¾ cup

Cocoa powder, sifted: ½ cup

Brown sugar: ¾ cup

Medium-sized eggs: 3

Vanilla essence: 1 tbsp

Butter: 100 gms

Dried Cranberries: ½ cup

Dark chocolate chopped: 50 gms

Method:

Preheat the oven at 180 degrees centigrade and line 8×8 inches square pan. In a large ovenproof bowl, melt chocolate and butter together in a microwave for a couple of minutes. Take it out and whisk them well. Add sugar and mix. Add one egg at a time and whisk well.

Add vanilla essence and mix. Add flour and cocoa powder and fold. Pour the mixture in the lined pan. Add cranberries and level the mixture evenly. Bake the brownies for 20 to 25 minutes or until skewers come out clean. Cool, cut and serve on its own or with a scoop of ice cream.

