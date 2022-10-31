Follow Us:
Chhath Puja 2022: Glimpses from Capital

SNS | New Delhi | October 31, 2022 12:25 pm

(Representational Image: iStock)

Four-day Chhath puja celebration came to an end on Monday in different parts of the country with the Morning Arghya ceremony.

The festival is usually celebrated in the Northern part of the country (Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Odisha and Nepal).

Chhath festival marks the worship of the Sun God through the offerings from the seasonal harvest. Devotees take a dip in the holy water, chant mantras, and worship the Sun God, his wife Usha or Chhathi Maiya, nature, water, and wind.

Here are some Glimpses from Capital

Devotees perform rituals of the Chhath Puja festival, at Chhath Ghat, ITO, in the capital (Subrata Dutta)

 

