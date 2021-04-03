Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez has launched Lotus Herbal’s new campaign ‘Go Glow Girls’, a nationwide hunt to choose four new faces from across India, representing the brand on social media platforms for the next two months.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is the brand ambassador of the beauty brand, says: “This is a fun peppy campaign and it’s wonderful that Lotus WhiteGlow is creating a platform where budding talent can showcase their creative skills. It’s a perfect medium to connect with young aspirational women and I am really looking forward to seeing the new Glow Girls.”

Winners will sign a paid collaboration with Lotus WhiteGlow, a sponsored trip to Goa, and complimentary WhiteGlow skincare products for a period of two months.

Commenting on the launch of the Campaign, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says: “This is the first time that we are embarking on a nationwide hunt to discover new talent who will be the social faces of the brand. With this campaign, we aim to break through the clutter and engage directly with millennials, who form a large part of our consumer base.”