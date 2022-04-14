How to make your facial effect last longer in summers?

In the fast-paced stressful life, almost everything takes a toll on the skin, especially the face. Be it the choice of diet, intake of water, stress, pollution, weather conditions or make-up.

Facials must become an integral part of one’s skincare routine in order to repair damage and revitalise the skin. Facials not only deep clean the skin for a healthy glow, but they also prevent skin ageing and drooping.

A Charcoal Facial, Diamond Facial, Gold Facial, Fruit Facial, Kesar Facial, or D-Tan Facial options. However, choose a facial kit that is manufactured with natural materials and is soft on the skin.

Acne, dark spots, dark circles, uneven skin tone, tanning, and other issues can all be treated with facial kits that include the correct chemicals.

A good face massage improves blood circulation, resulting in a healthy glow to the skin. To achieve the best results, one should select the facial that best suits one’s skin type.

Facials are also a fantastic way to relieve tension; a thorough massage not only improves the appearance of the skin, but it also relaxes and relieves stress.

Those who receive facials, however, are aware that the smooth, supple, and luminous sensation that follows a good facial does not stay long. Even more so now that summer is here.

The beneficial results of the facial are almost immediately reversed by the dry and severe weather.

The question is, what can be done to prolong the benefits of a facial?

– Good skincare habits — for a healthy shine, cleanse and moisturise your face regularly. Between two facials, use a natural face pack, but don’t overdo it. Use a toner with natural ingredients on a daily basis. Use products containing Neem, Aloe Vera, Rose Water, Papaya, and other natural ingredients.

– Prevent sun damage to the skin by avoiding exposure to the sun and using a good sunscreen to protect the skin from harmful UV radiation.

– Vitamin E dose for the skin – Almonds, Almond Oil, Aloe Vera, and other sources of Vitamin E for the skin include almonds, almond oil, and aloe vera. To rejuvenate the skin, use chemical-free cosmetics based on these substances.

– Stress accelerates the ageing of the skin; avoid it as much as possible. Stress appears on the face rapidly and has a negative impact on the skin.

– Stay hydrated — water is beneficial to the skin, so keep track of your regular water intake to keep your skin looking healthy and radiant. Water aids in removing toxins from the body and preventing breakouts.

A little more attention to your skin may make a big impact on the way it looks and feels. The summer season necessitates extra skincare, but establish a decent skincare routine.

(with inputs from Rachit Gupta, CEO oxyglow)