Not only prolonged sun exposure but as little as 10 minutes of exposure to the sun can also lead to skin burn or tan. Sometimes you will not see a tan right away. The skin produces melanin in response to sun exposure, which can take time and it eventually changes the colour of the skin. Skin tan or burn damages the skin even when wearing SPF. Risks associated include melanoma and other skin cancers, sunburn, heat rash, premature skin ageing, dehydration, damage to eyes and immune system suppression. Besides our face, back and neck, our hands and feet are also exposed to the sun if they are not covered. Getting them tanned from scorching sun heat is quite common especially in summers.

Here are a few easy tips to prevent skin tan on hands and feet:

Drink more water at least 12 to 15 glasses a day. It will keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Eat more vegetables, fruits and other fiber-rich healthy foods.

Wear protective clothing like gloves and socks when you are out under sun to protect your hands and feet from the harmful UV – A and UV – B sun rays.

Use a natural cleanser once a day to remove sun tan. There are many natural cleansers available in our kitchen – raw wholesome milk, fresh potato juice, fresh tomato juice, fresh lemon juice, rose water etc.

Use a scrub on your hands and feet to remove the tanned skin and dead skin cells at least once in a week.

You can apply some tan-removing packs on your hands and feet if you get sun tan.

Here are few natural packs which can be applied on your hands and feet to remove tanning:

Take two teaspoons of fuller earth powder, one teaspoon of sandalwood powder, one teaspoon of rose water and six teaspoons of raw milk. Mix all ingredients well. Apply on your hands and feet. Let it dry. Rinse with cold water.

Take four teaspoons of gram flour. Add one-fourth teaspoon of turmeric powder, one teaspoon of honey and three teaspoons of yogurt. Mix well to make a thick and fine paste. Apply on the exposed areas and let it dry. Rinse with cold water.

Take two teaspoons of fresh aloe pulp. Add one teaspoon each of glycerine and rose water. Mix all ingredients well. Apply on hands and feet. Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash away with cold water.

Take half banana. Mash it properly. Add one teaspoon of raw milk and half teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix well and apply on the affected skin areas. Allow it to dry. Wash off with cold water.

All these face packs will nourish your skin and lighten the tan. You can apply these packs on your hands and feet twice a week.

Do not let the scorching sun absorb away your skin glow. Try avoiding going out in the sun for a long time. You should apply SPF 50 sunscreen or try to get some with at least 30 or more than that. Reapply it every two hours as it gets rinsed over time. Apply sunscreen when you are out, even in cloudy weather.