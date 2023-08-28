Beauty treats for your sister on Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a time to celebrate siblings, joy, and tradition. As Raksha Bandhan arrives, it’s a great occasion to commemorate the unbreakable sibling bond with a thoughtful gift for your sister. This bond, like a well-crafted skincare routine, nourishes and protects, leaving our hearts gleaming with cherished memories and our spirits revitalised with love.

Nourish Mantra

Nourish Mantra, presents you with the latest skincare marvel for all your sisters – the Urban Rani Daily Moisturizing Cream. This luxurious cream is designed to bring out the queen in her, offering a revolutionary solution to elevate their skincare routine.

Availability- https://nourishmantra.in

Price- Rs 449/- for 50 gms

Ayouthveda: Thoughtful Skincare Gifts for Raksha Bandhan

Celebrate the beautiful connection of love and protection with Ayouthveda Rakhi Gift Hamper for sister, a sincere expression of affection from brother to her sister. Revel in nature’s bounty with this carefully crafted selection of natural skin care products that will indulge and enhance her skin.

Price: Rs 1,436

Available at: https://www.ayouthveda.com/products/raksha-bandhan-gift-for-sister-1

SUGAR Cosmetics Raksha Bandhan Kit

Gift your sister this specially curated Rakshabandhan Special Makeup Set. It has all the bestselling makeup essentials that she will surely love! This quirky makeup kit has our hotselling heart-shaped 18HR liquid lipstick, a super pigmented kajal, mini blush, a smudge-proof mousse lipstick, and a classy nail lacquer. It also comes along with a sleek pink pouch. P.S. Look out for a special surprise inside!

Price: Rs 1,599/-

Fixderma Shadow Roll On Sunscreen For Kids SPF 50

Fixderma Shadow SPF 50 Kids Roll On is the safest and most effective way to protect you’re your sibling’s sensitive skin from the sun’s rays. This broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage.

Price: Rs 645/-

MOIRA Sun Glow Face & Body Highlighter (003, Spicy Hue)

Achieve a bronze glow all year round with our MOIRA Sun Glow Face & Body Highlighter. An innovated creamy powder with an ultra-fine pearl formula that will give you the perfect glowing skin for any occasion. Formulated with natural oils: like Sweet almonds, Coconut, Sunflower, and Vitamin E to deliver an instant luminosity and bring out the goddess within you.

Price: Rs 1,860/-

Availability – https://www.moirabeauty.com/

The Body Shop’s Protect & Soften Hand Balm Trio

Treat your sibling to silky-soft palms with The Body Shop’s Protect & Soften Hand Balm Trio. Enriched with shea butter and almond milk, they’re ultra-hydrating, and will leave your hands feeling moisturised and loved. It supports the brand’s Community Fair Trade partners who helped to make it.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

It is a must-have product that works wonders on your lips as you sleep. It effectively removes dead skin cells and provides ample moisture, leaving your lips smooth and supple.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Full & Feathered Kit – Dark Brown

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Full & Feathered Kit is an ideal gift, allowing you to express your gratitude and warmth towards your cherished sibling on the momentous occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Within this kit lies a trio of essential treasures, including the Mini Dipbrow Gel, complemented by the versatile dual-ended Brush 12 alongside the Mini Brow Freeze.

Kiko Milano Standout Volume Buildable Mascara:

Buildable volume-enhancing effect mascara, from natural to intense. The 3D elastomer brush combs through the lashes neatly and gives them a panoramic volume-enhancing effect, with dual action: the concave area applies the mascara by enveloping the lashes, and the convex area combs and defines them. Available in one intense black shade.

Price: Rs 1,190/-

Availability: All Kiko Milano stores across India

Rakhi Box by The Ayurveda Company

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by pampering your sister with the thoughtful Pink Rakhi Box from The Ayurveda Company. Gift her the luxurious trio of Kumkumadi Face Wash, Moisturiser, and Sunscreen infused with 24k gold dust to help her achieve moisturised, flawless and radiant skin. This indulgent combination will pamper her, leaving her skin moisturised, flawless, and radiantly beautiful.

Celebrate Rakhi with Ajmal Perfumes

Calm your spirit with the refreshing notes of the magnificent perfume. This fresh perfume is a stunner and will surprise you with the essence of citrus, floral and woody fragrance. From top it starts with the smell of an exquisite blend of citrusy ingredients giving you an energetic vibe, which then evolves at the heart note into the Aromatic and Lavender to keep your senses calm.

Price: Rs 675/- for 100ml

Moroccanoil Shower Gel

Nourishing, nurturing, and instantly revitalizing, Moroccanoil Shower Gel is a highly concentrated formula that hydrates as it cleanses skin. Infused with argan oil, this shower gel is specifically designed to restore skin’s optimal moisture balance while working to improve texture and tone. Featuring the Moroccanoil signature scent, an exotic blend of spicy amber and sweet floral notes, Moroccanoil Shower Gel in Fragrance Originale takes you on a sensorial journey to the Mediterranean, making your daily shower routine a transportive experience.

Price: Rs 1,620/-

Non-drying lip stain with a gloss finish

Your lips deserve it all: beautiful color that stays put, a healthy sheen, and comfortable wear. This lightweight, non-drying lip stain imbues lips with a sheer kiss of color and a healthy hint of shine in one step (think: more pigment than a lip balm and less bold than a lipstick). The long-lasting, buildable formula won’t transfer and leaves lips looking and feeling fresh. Available in 8 gorgeous shades.

Price: Rs 690/-

Bath & Body Works Create Your Own Gift Set

Bath and Body Works introduces exclusive and personalized Create-Your-Own (CYO) gift sets, allowing you to tailor your gift to your sibling’s preference. The brand offers an assortment of gift boxes along with a diverse selection of fragrance collections such as Japanese Cherry Blossom, Gingham, A Thousand Wishes, and In The Stars. Choose from a luxurious array of products including Body Cream, Body Fragrance, Body Scrub, Body Mist, and Body Wash. Additionally, a wide selection of exquisite 3-Wick Candles is available, making them an ideal choice for crafting a genuinely unforgettable and considerate gift.

Kimirica Take Me To Paris Luxury Gift Box

Curated with love, to communicate love. This exquisite ensemble combines a luxurious self-care package with a captivating fragrance, creating a thoughtful gift that suits the refined taste of your sister. Whether embracing style or indulgence, this set embodies sophistication for any occasion.

Morse Code Role Reversal Rakhi Hamper by Spykar

Spykar introduces a unique and creative twist with their Morse Code Role Reversal Rakhi Hamper. This one-of-a-kind rakhi is designed using Morse code, spelling out messages “Love and Protect” that celebrate the bond between siblings. For years, it has been common for brother to give gifts to their sister after tying Rakhi. Spykar wanted to change the narrative and this is where the thought of the Rakhi Hamper came into picture. Contents within the Hamper are Deo , Perfume, Wallet, Morse Code Rakhi – Spells out ‘Love N Protect’, Chocolate , Women’s wear voucher worth Rs 500.

Just for You Gift Box

For the ultimate Rakhi gift, consider Perfora’s “Just for You” Gift Box. Packed with essential oral care items, this thoughtfully curated box includes a Personalised Electric Toothbrush, SLS Free Toothpaste, Alcohol-Free Mouthwash, and Teeth Whitening Powder. Give your brother/sister the complete oral care package that they deserves, all neatly packaged in a stylish and practical gift box.

Hair Drama Company (For The Drama Queen’s)

Express Your Love with Hair Drama Company’s Rakhi Hampers! As India’s premier hair accessory brand, they present an exquisite array of Rakhi gifting hampers, thoughtfully curated for sisters of every style. Dive into their exclusive assortment of gift boxes, designed to make this season special. From trendy to traditional, find the perfect Rakhi present for your sister and show your affection in style. Visit their website to explore the collection and make this Rakhi memorable with a gift that resonates.

Link: https://hairdramacompany.com/collections/gift-boxes

L’Oreal Professionnel Serioxyl Advanced Denser Hair Density Activator Serum

Get denser hair with the all-new L’Oreal Professionnel Serioxyl Advanced Denser Hair Density Activator Serum. This serum multiplies the number of hairs with daily use, for a denser hair.

Price: Rs. 3950/-