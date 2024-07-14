Puja curtains go up at Hazra Park

Hazra Park Durgotsab held their Khuti Puja today on the auspicious Eve of Ulta Rath Yatra to mark the start of Durga Puja proceedings this year at Jatin Das Park (Hazra crossing). Hazra Park Durgotsab is one of the eye catcher puja of the city for its innovative concept and celebration style.

This year, the festival enters its 82nd edition. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, joint secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee said, “After the huge success of the 81st year with its theme as “Teen Chakar Golpo” where we received multiple awards, the entire team of Hazra Park Durgotsab is fully charged up for this year.”

Advertisement