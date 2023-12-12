Ayurvedic herbs that promote hair growth

With winter’s arrival, experiencing excessive hair fall becomes inevitable. The entanglement of hair and the constant shedding induce panic and stress, perpetuating a continuous cycle of hair loss. The culprit behind this predicament is the dry winter air, which absorbs moisture from the scalp, resulting in a flaky, dry scalp and brittle hair. Coupled with poor eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, and low-quality hair products, these factors contribute to noticeable hair thinning. While numerous products claim to be the ultimate solution to hair fall, Ayurveda seeks to address the issue at its core. Various potent Ayurvedic herbs aid in combating hair fall and fostering hair growth. Below are a few herbs that can alleviate your excess hair issues.

Amla

Amla, beneficial not only for the skin but also for hair, contains healthy fatty acids that strengthen hair follicles, providing robust and shiny hair. There are various ways to use amla for hair care, such as mixing it with lemon juice, water, or hibiscus and coconut oil. Apply these packs once or twice a week for optimal results.

Giloy

Also known as Guduchi, Giloy, a member of the Ayurvedic family, promotes healthy hair and hair follicles. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties combat dry, flaky, and itchy scalp, potentially reducing instances of dandruff. Create a paste by combining Guduchi leaves with rose water, apply it to your hair, leave it for a minimum of three hours, and then wash it off thoroughly.

Bhringraj

Arguably the most common Ayurvedic remedy for combating hair fall, Bhringraj comes in various forms, from Bhringraj oil to shampoo. With consistent use, this potent herb not only halts hair fall but also promotes healthy hair growth. Incorporate Bhringraj into coconut oil by letting the leaves soak in it for a few days, then use this oil to massage your scalp and roots. Alternatively, create a Bhringraj powder hair mask by mixing it with water.

Methi (Fenugreek Seeds)

Methi is widely used for hair treatment due to its rich vitamin and folic acid content. It nourishes the scalp and fosters hair growth. Soak methi seeds in coconut oil for a few days and use it to gently massage your scalp, or create a hair mask using methi powder and yogurt.

Ayurveda not only addresses hair problems but also promotes hair growth. Consistently incorporate these ayurvedic herbs into your routine to witness effective results.

