Ayurvedic Herbs Which Are Best For Boosting Digestion

Cumin

Commonly known as jeera among Indian people, these tiny seeds are used in almost every household as a remedy to bring some relief from digestive problems, for instance, bloating and gas.

Cumin seeds have an anti-inflammatory property that reduces stomach discomfort as well as pain. Cumin water generally stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and accelerates the digestion process, thus helping you fight gut issues. Cumin seeds are also magical spices that are said to provide relief to the to-be mother from many pregnancy-related problems.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, commonly known as methi seeds in Indian households, is an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants. Apart from this, they can act as a natural digestive, which helps in flushing out all the unwanted and harmful toxins of the body.

Fenugreek seeds also have a lubricating property that soothes the lining of the stomach and the intestines. For those looking to get back into shape, drinking fenugreek water on an empty stomach every morning is an effective way to lose weight and burn belly fat naturally.

Cardamom

You may have seen your parents or grandparents pass out cardamom or elaichi post-heavy lunches or dinners.

Cardamom has a very strong flavor and aroma, this aroma helps the body in activating the release of effective enzymes for digestion, especially when it is eaten after heavy meals. The chemical in cardamom helps to promote increased movement of the food from the intestines. Moreover, it is also beneficial for curing problems related to stomachs like constipation, indigestion, and gas.

Ginger

Ginger can work wonders for digestive health and soothe an upset tummy. Ginger has great pain-relieving chemical compounds, digestive properties as well as immunity-boosting ability. All these together protect your immune system from the harsh cold and cough; hence it is a tape ingredient used in winters in Indian curries, teas, and even stir-fried foods.

Turmeric

Haldi (turmeric) is used in almost every region in India as the core cooking ingredient. A little dash of turmeric isn’t just used for its terrific color but also because of its healing properties.

Turmeric is considered an anti-fungal, anti-viral, antioxidant, anticarcinogenic, anti-mutagenic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory spice. It is also often used in ayurvedic medicine as a digestive healing agent.

Clove

Laung or lavang as we know it is mainly composed of eugenol oil, which is known for its excellent antiseptic, antioxidant, anesthetic, and astringent properties.

According to Ayurveda, the cloves are known as the ‘KAPHAHAR’ which signifies that tier’s ability to maintain a balance between the Kapha and the dosha. Cloves are carminative, thus preventing the formation of gas in the GIT (gastrointestinal tract) and even in the reverse case of expulsion as well.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is commonly known for its properties that help in improving the absorption and digestion of the nutrients from the food we eat.

Additionally, cinnamon is also known as an antibacterial agent that prevents infections in the gastrointestinal tract.



Black Pepper

Black pepper contains the compound piperine that eases off the digestion process and promotes the stimulation of the enzymes in the stomach that are beneficial for the digestion of proteins from the food we consume.

Fennel seeds

Consuming fennel seed helps in getting relief from gas, bloating, and griping. Apart from this fennel seed is known as an excellent aid for the lymphatic system as they help in reducing nausea and soothe acid refluxes. They are also a natural antispasmodic and help in alleviating abdominal cramps, thus readily used for reducing abdominal pain caused by the tension of the bowel and overeating.

Giloy

This miraculous Ayurvedic herb is known in India for its excellent property of purifying blood and also fighting against disease-causing bacteria. Giloy’s antioxidant properties help in improving immunity and aid the process of digestion.

Amalaki

It is also known as ‘Amla’ in India. This is a superfruit and is has been in use for thousands of years in Ayurveda. Amla provides the body with natural sources of Vitamin C, which can be easily digested by the body.

Traditionally Amalaki has been used to promote rejuvenation of the entire body and has also been known to aid in the detoxification of the digestive system and also the GIT along with reducing the acidity and balancing the pH levels of the gut.

India’s organic Amalaki is an excellent product not only because of its properties promoting proper digestion but also of its contribution to the overall health and wellbeing of the whole body!

Ashwagandha

According to the Ayurveda, ashwagandha is a tiny woody plant that is known and considered to help in reducing inflammations and boosting up the immunity of the body.

Garlic

Garlic is the most commonly used herb in Indian kitchens because of its benefits in treating various health issues. Garlic possesses anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and antibacterial properties which help in treating numerous gut-related ailments.