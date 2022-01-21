Awesome home remedies for dead and dry skin in winter

There are steps you can take to keep your skin looking healthy, even when temperatures dip and there’s no escape from winter’s dry, cold air.

Cold air, dry indoor heat, low humidity levels, and harsh winter wind can all zap your skin with moisture. This can leave your skin looking a lot less radiant than normal — not only your face, but also your hands, feet, and other areas exposed to the elements.

Have you ever noticed how your skin responds to the changing seasons? If so, you’ve likely noticed that your skin often seems to get drier and flakier in colder winter months.

flakiness or scaliness

redness

rough texture

itchiness

raw, irritated skin

cracks in your skin

stinging or burning

The medical term for dry skin is xerosis. Symptoms can range in severity and look different depending on the area of your body that’s affected.

How to prevent dry winter skin?

Dry winter skin isn’t inevitable. By making some changes to your skincare regimen and habits, and using the right products, you may be able to keep your skin looking soft, smooth, and vibrant all winter long.

Let’s take a closer look at these home remedies that may help you boost the health of your skin during the colder months of the year.

1. Cinnamon and Honey Face Mask

Honey moisturizes your skin and cinnamon extracts dirt and improves capillary circulation. All you need is 2 tablespoon honey + ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder. Mix them and apply on your face with a soft brush.

Keep this simple mask for 15-20 minutes, and remove it with a gentle massage. Repeat this every 4-5 days to see good results.

2. Coconut Oil Massage

Dry skin results from lack of fatty acids in your skin. The best source for your skin to replenish the lost fatty acids is coconut oil. All you need is 1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil + 5 minutes. At night, just wash your face thoroughly and massage it with oil for 5 minutes, leave it overnight. Coconut oil will absorb into your skin and make your skin texture smooth and healthy.

3. Aloe Vera

Everybody knows of Aloe Vera but do you know the wonders it can do. It contains anti-inflammatory properties and improves collagen and elastin levels. All you need is a fresh Aloe leaf to extract gel from it. Apply a scoop of gel on your face at night, and leave it overnight. Repeat every night to see good results.

4. Glycerin

Glycerin may seem tacky but humectants and emollient present in glycerin do wonders to moisturize your skin. All you need is 1 teaspoon of glycerin. Apply on dry patches or the entire area, leave it for few hours and wash it off afterward. Repeat at least once every day to avoid dry patches.