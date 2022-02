Epsom salt



Epsom salt works as an effective home remedy for constipation, as it helps contract the bowel muscles and facilitates the passage of digestive waste. Mix two teaspoons of Epsom salt in one cup of water or fruit juice, and drink daily.

Additionally, the magnesium in the salt promotes muscle relaxation and healing. Fill your bathtub with warm water, add two cups of the salt, stir it thoroughly and soak in this bath for a good 20 minutes.

Studies also suggest that regularly soaking ingrown nails in warm Epsom salt water baths can bring down the pain. Soak the affected area for 15 to 25 minutes twice daily, until the pain subsides.